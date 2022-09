Jaywise has returned with a new track entitled “Succeed,” which is a follow-up to his previous project “Sound of God,” which was released in 2021 with the lead single “Billionaire.”

The groovy tune, which celebrates success in the face of adversity and scepticism, shows his growth over the years and is conveyed in his usual style of telling relatable stories.

Emmaonigah produced this track.

Listen:

Stream it here.