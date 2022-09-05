Tems, Wizkid, Ayra Starr, BNXN... See the Full List of Winners at #The15thHeadies

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The 15th Headies Awards, which took place on Sunday night (September 4), was a major event for African artists. The show, which aired live from the COBB Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, was hosted by American actor and comedian Anthony Anderson and Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro.

From the glitter and glam on the red carpet to the unforgettable appearances of performing artists to the announcement of the winners, The Headies is one of the most anticipated and glamorous music award shows, with many people looking forward to it.

The event celebrates the best in music with extraordinary and historic wins. Wizkid, Tems, Waje, Adekunle Gold, BNXN, Oxlade, Gyakie, Olamide, Davido, and Burna Boy were among the stars that received gold statues for their performances in the year’s best music.

Wizkid received a slew of awards, including Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, and Best R&B Single. BNXN received the Next Rated Award, while Ayra Starr won the Viewers Choice Award.

See the full list of the winners below:

Best Rap Album 

Olamide – Carpe Diem

Best Alternative Song

Flavour – Doings

Best Rap Single

Ladipoe feat. BNXN – Feeling

Best Street-Hop Artist

Goya Menor & Nektunez – Ameno Amapiano Remix

Lyricist On The Roll

AQ – The Last Cypher

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Waje – Last Time

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Oxlade – Ojuju

Producer Of The Year

Sarz – “Monalisa” by Lojay & Sarz

Best Recording of the Year

“Celebrate Me” by Patoranking

Best Music Video

TG Omori for “Champion” by FireboyDML feat. D Smoke

Best R&B Single

Wizkid feat. Tems – Essence

Best Alternative Album

Intermission by Ibejii

Best Reggae & Dancehall

Three by Patoranking

Best Collaboration

Essence – Wizkid feat. Tems

Songwriter Of The Year

Adekunle Gold – Sinner

Best Afrobeats Single of the Year 

“Peru” – Fireboy DML

Song Of The Year 

Essence – Wizkid feat. Tems

Next Rated Award

BNXN

Best Inspirational Single

Cultural Praise – KCee & Okwesili Eze Group

Album Of The Year 

Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition) – Wizkid

Viewers’ Choice Award

Bloody Samaritan – Ayra Starr

Best Central African

INNOSS’B (DR Congo)

International Artiste Special Recognition

Akon Wyclef Jean

Special Recognition Award

Sunday Are
Bose Ogulu
Efe Omorogbe
D’Banj

Rookie Of The Year

Fave

Humanitarian Award Of The Year

Davido

Hall Of Fame Award Recipient

Angelique Kidjo

Best West African Artiste Of The Year

Gyakie

Best Southern African Artiste Of The Year

Focalistic

Best North African Artiste Of The Year

Latifa (Tunisia)

Best East African Artiste Of The Year

Diamond Platnumz

Digital Artiste Of The Year

Davido

Best RnB Album Of The Year

Tems – If Orange Was A Place

Best Male Artiste Of The Year

Burna Boy

African Artiste Of The Year

Burna Boy

