Events
Tems, Wizkid, Ayra Starr, BNXN… See the Full List of Winners at #The15thHeadies
The 15th Headies Awards, which took place on Sunday night (September 4), was a major event for African artists. The show, which aired live from the COBB Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, was hosted by American actor and comedian Anthony Anderson and Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro.
From the glitter and glam on the red carpet to the unforgettable appearances of performing artists to the announcement of the winners, The Headies is one of the most anticipated and glamorous music award shows, with many people looking forward to it.
The event celebrates the best in music with extraordinary and historic wins. Wizkid, Tems, Waje, Adekunle Gold, BNXN, Oxlade, Gyakie, Olamide, Davido, and Burna Boy were among the stars that received gold statues for their performances in the year’s best music.
Wizkid received a slew of awards, including Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, and Best R&B Single. BNXN received the Next Rated Award, while Ayra Starr won the Viewers Choice Award.
See the full list of the winners below:
Best Rap Album
Olamide – Carpe Diem
Best Alternative Song
Flavour – Doings
Best Rap Single
Ladipoe feat. BNXN – Feeling
Best Street-Hop Artist
Goya Menor & Nektunez – Ameno Amapiano Remix
Lyricist On The Roll
AQ – The Last Cypher
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
Waje – Last Time
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
Oxlade – Ojuju
Producer Of The Year
Sarz – “Monalisa” by Lojay & Sarz
Best Recording of the Year
“Celebrate Me” by Patoranking
Best Music Video
TG Omori for “Champion” by FireboyDML feat. D Smoke
Best R&B Single
Wizkid feat. Tems – Essence
Best Alternative Album
Intermission by Ibejii
Best Reggae & Dancehall
Three by Patoranking
Best Collaboration
Essence – Wizkid feat. Tems
Songwriter Of The Year
Adekunle Gold – Sinner
Best Afrobeats Single of the Year
“Peru” – Fireboy DML
Song Of The Year
Essence – Wizkid feat. Tems
Next Rated Award
BNXN
Best Inspirational Single
Cultural Praise – KCee & Okwesili Eze Group
Album Of The Year
Made In Lagos (Deluxe Edition) – Wizkid
Viewers’ Choice Award
Bloody Samaritan – Ayra Starr
Best Central African
INNOSS’B (DR Congo)
International Artiste Special Recognition
Akon Wyclef Jean
Special Recognition Award
Sunday Are
Bose Ogulu
Efe Omorogbe
D’Banj
Rookie Of The Year
Fave
Humanitarian Award Of The Year
Davido
Hall Of Fame Award Recipient
Angelique Kidjo
Best West African Artiste Of The Year
Gyakie
Best Southern African Artiste Of The Year
Focalistic
Best North African Artiste Of The Year
Latifa (Tunisia)
Best East African Artiste Of The Year
Diamond Platnumz
Digital Artiste Of The Year
Davido
Best RnB Album Of The Year
Tems – If Orange Was A Place
Best Male Artiste Of The Year
Burna Boy
African Artiste Of The Year
Burna Boy