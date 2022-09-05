Connect with us

Music Scoop

#The15thHeadies: BNXN Wins Next Rated Award

BN TV Music

Asake, Adekunle Gold & Ruger Delivered a Spectacular Performance at #The15thHeadies | Watch

Events Music Scoop

Tems, Wizkid, Ayra Starr, BNXN... See the Full List of Winners at #The15thHeadies

Music

New Music: Jaywise - Succeed

Music

New EP: Toyin D - HeartDrums

Music Scoop

9ice drops new album "Tip of The Iceberg II" | Listen on BN

Music

New EP: Skiibii - Life of a King (Aiye Oba)

Music

New Music: Nonso Amadi - Eye to Eye

Music

New Music: Mohbad - Peace

Music Scoop

New Music: Vector feat. Wande Coal - Mama Maradona

Music

#The15thHeadies: BNXN Wins Next Rated Award

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Photo Credit: @toyourears

At last night’s 2022 Headies, BNXN (also known as Buju) won the Next Rated Award. This particular award is received by a promising act, with an EP or Album, in the year under review.

He got nominated for the award alongside Ayra Starr, Lojay, Ruger and Zinoleesky.

Additionally, BNXN got a brand new 2022 Bentley Bentayga SUV and will become part of an important alumni network consisting of previous winners. Last year, the award went to Omah Lay.

He dedicated his award to his late mum, Ruger, Ayra Starr, his management and his girlfriend, Peggy.

Watch him give his acceptance speech in the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Farida Yahya: Here’s how you Can Manage a Remote Team Effectively

How Should We Tell The African Story? – A Conversation with Ukamaka Olisakwe

Ayo Akinola: Tips to Help SMEs Manage Cost to Cope with Inflation

BN Hot Topic: BBNaija – Is All Fair in Games & Evictions?

Rita Chidinma: Remote Jobs – A Panacea for Stay-At-Home Moms
css.php