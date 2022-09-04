Connect with us

#BNxBBNaija7: Deji, Diana & Giddyfia Have Been Evicted from Big Brother's House!

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Look for Tonight’s #BBNaija Level Up Eviction Show

#BNxBBNaija7: Week 6 in Biggie's House was full of intense drama, romance & all-around fun

Watch this Hilarious Episode of Bimbo Ademoye’s Web Series “Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion”

Watch Nancy Isime & The Cavemen in this episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

Check Out this Epic Scene featuring Jimmy Odukoya & Viola Davis from "The Woman King"

10 Questions With… Amaka on Her Fave Moments in the Level Up House | #BNxBBNaija7

Watch: Ramsey Nouah shares first teaser for the upcoming Shina Rambo biopic

Amaka talks about her relationships with the #BBNaija7 guys & what's next for her | Watch

#BNxBBNaija7: "I found out I was going in as a fake housemate the day I went into the house" - Modella says

Published

3 mins ago

 on

The eighth Big Brother Naija live eviction show was exhilarating. It was filled with twists and tension as all Level Up Housemates were all up for possible evictions.

After days in the #BBNaija Season 7 House, Deji and Diana have been evicted, making them the 9th and 10th housemates to be evicted from the Level Up game. Deji entered the house alongside Modella as a fake housemate to level things up in the house. When Ebuka asked the fake male housemate to step forward, he was then asked to leave the house.

While on stage with Ebuka, Deji says he’s missing Chichi already. Dotun as well, he says, because he’s his best friend in the house.

Once the ever-so-stylish Ebuka announced that Diana would be the next housemate to be evicted, she said her goodbyes to the HMs as she made her way to the exit doors.

After so much suspense, Ebuka revealed the next evicted HM was Giddyfia.

