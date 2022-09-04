BNxBBNaija7: Deji, Diana & Giddyfia Have Been Evicted from Big Brother’s House!

The eighth Big Brother Naija live eviction show was exhilarating. It was filled with twists and tension as all Level Up Housemates were all up for possible evictions.

After days in the #BBNaija Season 7 House, Deji and Diana have been evicted, making them the 9th and 10th housemates to be evicted from the Level Up game. Deji entered the house alongside Modella as a fake housemate to level things up in the house. When Ebuka asked the fake male housemate to step forward, he was then asked to leave the house.

While on stage with Ebuka, Deji says he’s missing Chichi already. Dotun as well, he says, because he’s his best friend in the house.

Deji is definitely interested in getting to know Chichi more after the house and he’ll make the move, he says.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 4, 2022

Deji is open to doing everything, especially in the media and in modeling. Goodluck!#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 4, 2022

Once the ever-so-stylish Ebuka announced that Diana would be the next housemate to be evicted, she said her goodbyes to the HMs as she made her way to the exit doors.

“It’s like Cartel are forming in your house Big Brother… and it’s scary. I’m very scared” “Help us to go to the market to get salt please” Diana in the diary room was something else 😂#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 4, 2022

Diana is open to opportunities but wants to focus on her skincare line.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 4, 2022

After so much suspense, Ebuka revealed the next evicted HM was Giddyfia.