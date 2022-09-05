New EP: Folabi Nuel – Bobibi

Folabi Nuel is well known for gospel music, but on his new five-song EP “Bobibi,” he ventures into new territory.

He joins forces with Johnny Drille, Remii, and Timi Dakolo on this project.

Folabi Nuel took to social media to share; “Writing love songs should be the easiest thing for a Christian because we have experienced and still continue to experience the best kind of love from Abba and he teaches us daily what love is and what it’s not.”

See the tracklist

Listen to the EP below:

Stream and download on other platforms here.