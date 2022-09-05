Connect with us

Music Scoop

New EP: Folabi Nuel - Bobibi

Music Scoop

"I will never give up or quit" - Masterkraft on Headies Snub

BN TV Music

All the Spectacular Performances at #The15thHeadies | Watch

Music Scoop

#The15thHeadies: BNXN Wins Next Rated Award

Events Music Scoop

Tems, Wizkid, Ayra Starr, BNXN... See the Full List of Winners at #The15thHeadies

Music

New Music: Jaywise - Succeed

Music

New EP: Toyin D - HeartDrums

Music Scoop

9ice drops new album "Tip of The Iceberg II" | Listen on BN

Music

New EP: Skiibii - Life of a King (Aiye Oba)

Music

New Music: Nonso Amadi - Eye to Eye

Music

New EP: Folabi Nuel – Bobibi

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Folabi Nuel is well known for gospel music, but on his new five-song EP “Bobibi,” he ventures into new territory.

He joins forces with Johnny Drille, Remii, and Timi Dakolo on this project.

Folabi Nuel took to social media to share; “Writing love songs should be the easiest thing for a Christian because we have experienced and still continue to experience the best kind of love from Abba and he teaches us daily what love is and what it’s not.”

See the tracklist

Listen to the EP below:

Stream and download on other platforms here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Farida Yahya: Here’s how you Can Manage a Remote Team Effectively

How Should We Tell The African Story? – A Conversation with Ukamaka Olisakwe

Ayo Akinola: Tips to Help SMEs Manage Cost to Cope with Inflation

BN Hot Topic: BBNaija – Is All Fair in Games & Evictions?
css.php