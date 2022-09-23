GIG Logistics launches in China; Opening up more Economic Possibilities for its Customers

Logistics is the core of successful supply chain management and one of the fastest growing sectors in Africa today. As the eCommerce market continues to boom in Nigeria and online shopping gradually becomes the new normal, logistics remains essential to ensuring items bought from online stores across the world are delivered fast & smoothly to customers’ doorstep in Nigeria.

Reputed for providing cutting-edge logistics solutions to its customers locally and overseas, GIG Logistics (GIGL) has provided its customers with more eCommerce options by expanding operations to CHINA.

With China being the newest addition to GIGL’s global Delivery network spanning 230 countries and territories, customers (Individuals, corporate, or E-commerce) can now shop from Chinese websites and suppliers, make ALL payments in NAIRA, and ship with ease to their doorstep in Nigeria within 5-7 days, all from the comfort of their homes or offices.

It gets even better! GIGL also introduced KIM, your shopper, available on Whatsapp and Wechat to help you shop & ship with ease.



KIM can help make payments, assist in tracking your shipment, create a shipping bill, send your shipping invoice and so much more. All you have to do is chat with KIM on Whatsapp and WeChat at +234 913 934 6234 and she will assist you with all your shopping & shipping needs.

Customers can also ship from China to Nigeria with the GIGGo app, the on-demand app for all delivery needs, available for download on Play Store and App Store.

First, open the GIGGo app, click on the Overseas Shipping icon, select ‘Send to Nigeria’, then ‘China’. Proceed by copying GIGL’s China address and sending it to your suppliers in China or paste the address on the check-out page of the stores you are shopping from, as your delivery address.



Next, register your item on GIGGo in a few seconds. Enter your full name, item description, the true value of your item, and other required details.

We get a request code and expect your shipment at our facility.

Lastly, your shipment arrives at our center, you get a notification and payment link. Payment is made and your item is shipped to Nigeria. Easy as that!

China residents can ship to Nigeria by simply dropping their items at our China experience center located at C/O GIG LOGISTICS, 303 3/F Zhong He Plaza, No.3 Yong Fu Rd, Yue XiuDistrict (IND960491).

The best part is that you can track your shipment end-to-end on GIGGo till it arrives at your doorstep in Nigeria. Our fastest delivery timeline for general goods is 5-7 days and 14 days for electronic appliances.

The Managing Director of GIGL, Dr. Ocholi Etu, had this to say about the launch:

‘GIGL is undoubtedly the clear leader in the domestic market in Nigeria. We build digital solutions around solving our customer logistics needs and our customers demanded we give them a service from China that would cater for payment difficulties presently experienced due to CBN regulations, personal shopping service to ensure product quality authentication, and speedy deliveries all enabled through our digital platform and we went to work and brought this shop from China service that addresses all these concerns. GIGL continues to be at the forefront of providing unrivalled digital logistics solutions for its customers in Nigeria and Africa as we vision GIGL to be the gateway for commerce in and out of Africa.’

GIGL’s China Manager, Eleanor also shared her thoughts on the launch:

“GIGL is bridging the gap between China & Nigeria’s commerce by solving one of the biggest challenges in the e-commerce industry, which is payment in local currency when shopping on foreign websites. By providing a convenient and accessible payment option for online shoppers in Nigeria, customers can now shop from Chinese stores & suppliers and make all payments in NAIRA, instead of RMB. This latest development will ensure a seamless shopping experience and also create a significant boost in consumers’ buying habits.”

As one of the leading indigenous logistics companies in Nigeria & Africa, GIGL is unrelenting in its tactical approach to meeting the ever-growing demands of its teeming customers across the globe.

Inquiries should be sent via mail to [email protected]

Sponsored Content