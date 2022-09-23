Connect with us

Nollywood Promotions

Jade Osiberu’s ‘Brotherhood’ Movie hits Cinemas across Africa | September 23rd

Nollywood Promotions

Don Crucifixto Entertainment’s Movie 'Privileged' is out for Screening at Art is Alive Film Festival

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"Man Of God", Deyemi Okanlawon & Tope Oshin Nominated for 2022 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA)

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Relationships

Blessing & Stan Nze Share Highlights of their First Wedding Anniversary in New Vlog

Nollywood Style

#BrotherhoodTheMovie: Adunni Ade Turned Heads with this Enchanting Lanre DaSilva Look

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episodes 4 & 5 of Bimbo Ademoye’s Web Series “Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion”

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Everyone Dressed Up in Their Best Ojuju Look for the Premiere of Greoh Studios, ' "Brotherhood"

BN TV Comedy Music Nollywood Scoop

Basketmouth is the Latest Guest on “Inkblot Meet And Greet” (Season 3)

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 7 (Season 2) of TNC Africa’s “Little Black Book”

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Major Moves! Jáde Osiberu Signed An Overall Deal With Prime Video

Nollywood

Jade Osiberu’s ‘Brotherhood’ Movie hits Cinemas across Africa | September 23rd

Published

3 hours ago

 on


The crime-action thriller ‘Brotherhood’, a film produced by award-winning filmmaker, Jade Osiberu, is set to hit cinemas across Africa today, Friday, September 23rd, 2022.

Brotherhood features a blend of the new and old Nollywood, including Falz, Basketmouth, Sam Dede, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Deyemi Okanlawon, Tobi Bakre, Mercy Aigbe, Omawumi, Toni Tones, and Big Brother Naija stars Dorathy Bachor, Dianne Russet, Seyi Awolowo, and Boma Akpofure.

The much-anticipated movie tells the story of twin brothers Akin (Tobi Bakre) and Wale (Falz), who find themselves on different sides of the law after a series of unfortunate events. 

Chairman, AW Network and one of the film’s executive producers, Adebola Williams praised the film as revolutionary and iconic, stating that ‘Brotherhood’ will

“usher in a new era of fearless filmmaking in the African film industry. This is why AW Network has partnered with the uber-talented Jade Osiberu-led Greoh Studios to push the frontiers in our storytelling”.

He expects the film to smash box office records easily and go down in history as one of the greatest action movies to come out of the continent. 

Jade Osiberu recently inked a three-year overall deal with Amazon Prime Video that will see her develop and produce original scripted TV series and feature films for the global streaming giant/service. The news comes on the heels of Gangs of Lagos, the action thriller that became the first Prime Video Original out of Africa. The blockbuster will go straight to the streaming platform for international viewing. 

She is widely recognized for her critically acclaimed, award-winning, directorial debut; Isoken, is also an accomplished writer and producer with films such as the box office smash ‘Sugar Rush’ and the highly rated musical biopic ‘Ayinla’. 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Help 4 Breath 4 Life Save More Children Via DonateNG

Frederick Nkobowo: Why Registering your Business is Super Important

SustyVibes Celebrates World Cleanup Day 2022 with Nationwide Street Conference Events

Dienye Diri: What Type of Web Hosting Does your Business Need?

Vanessa Nakate, Zahra Joya & Other Changemakers Announced as Winners of Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards
css.php