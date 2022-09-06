Sunlight unveils new and exciting Packaging for Masterbrand | See Photos from the Launch

Connect with us

The Brand Manager, Sunlight, Unilever Nigeria, Kolade Oluwapelumi; West Africa Nutrition Business Lead, Unilever, Kehinde-Lawal Bolanle; Director, Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business, Unilever, West Africa, Soromidayo George and Category Manager, Homecare, Unilever Nigeria, Oladapo Oshuntoye; during the Sunlight Masterbrand Relaunch held in Marriott Hotel, Lagos on Tuesday.

Sunlight, a leading household brand from Unilever Nigeria, has unveiled a new, refreshed and exciting packaging for its range of products as a Masterbrand.

The brand has also launched a new television commercial deeply rooted in its purpose – to support entrepreneurial Nigerian women in their desire to contribute more to their households and society.

At the unveiling of the Masterbrand, which took place at Marriot Hotel, Lagos, the Category manager, Homecare Oladapo Oshuntoye, explained that the Sunlight Masterbrand is an initiative to unify all the brands product offerings under one umbrella in terms of packaging, marketing communication and brand purpose. This relaunch also signifies the brands commitment to continue to deliver best-in-class quality products that provide a better washing experience, offer burst after bursts of uplifting fragrance, and come in a range of sizes to cater to everyones washing needs.

He stated that the Sunlight brand, which started as a soap bar intended for general household use in the 19th century, has undergone a lot of transition, beginning with the launch of Sunlight powder which entered the Nigerian market in 2009.

He noted that the brand has subsequently evolved with innovations, particularly with the launch of dishwashing liquid in 2014, the relaunch of Sunlight powder in 2016, the launch of Sunlight laundry bars in 2017, and most recently, the launch of multipurpose washing liquid in 2020. He further explained that one of the critical reasons for the relaunch is to give so much more to our consumers that have stayed with us through the years.

Also speaking at the event, the Marketing Director, Home Care Unilever West Africa, Patrick Tognisso, said that the relaunch marks an essential milestone in the journey of the Sunlight brand, primarily as it consistently seeks ways to better its different offerings to consumers and society.

Tognisso noted that Unilever Nigeria would continue to convey its brand’s distinctive character and transformative experience in a way that excites its customers and makesthem incredibly proud.

Also speaking, Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business Director, Unilever West Africa, Soromidayo George, noted that the relaunch furthers Sunlights commitment to fulfilling its brand purpose by supporting entrepreneurial women in their desire to contribute more.

According to George, Sunlight is committed to contributing its quota in unlocking the latent business potential of women as they strive in their entrepreneurial journey to rewrite a bold and engaging narrative.

