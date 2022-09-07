Major! Tiwa Savage has been Unveiled as Africa’s First M.A.C Maker👏🏾

Africa’s Queen of Afrobeats and Nigerian singer/songwriter Dr. Tiwa Savage makes history as she has been unveiled as the first MAC Maker of African descent. Tiwa has curated a limited-edition Matte bright red Lipstick shade all on her own – encapsulated in a sunset gradient packaging with a sketched silhouette accent, designed and signed by Tiwa herself.

This fall, experience the ultimate Lipstick fantasy with a limited-edition hue brought to life by one of the most influential and creative movers and makers in the world.

M·A·C Maker is a collection of lipsticks not only inspired by talent but intrinsically made by talent. Created by eight global beauty icons, each Maker selectively specifies the formulation of an exact shade in the texture and finish that best represents their style, working closely with M·A· C Artists and Product Development team to perfect an eponymous Lipstick that uniquely reflects their personality – inspiring you along with it.

What defines a M·A·C Maker? They work in the dynamic arts of music, dance, comedy and content creation – all coming together with one common attribute: a passion for their craft. Each M·A· C Maker reflects the diversity the MAC stands behind- embracing the belief that beauty should celebrate and represent All Ages, All Races, All Genders.

Tiwa’s lipstick is said to be your go to when you are feeling bold and daring as her shade is tagged one of the four hot colors from this years set of MAC makers. The Nigerian-based queen of afrobeat @tiwasavage announced on her page

“it’s been two years in the making sheesh! So happy to finally share this with my soldiers. Out online GLOBALLY in 24 hours. Red is the new nude, make sure you get yours ‘cause we selling out. The best red lip EVER”. Daiana Gonzales- an argentine based MAC National Artist is quoted saying “These bright Lipstick shades won’t go out of style and are perfect for creating protagonist lips. They’re shades that really bring out your personality.”

Each limited-edition shade is encapsulated in packaging that’s specially designed and signed by the M·A·C Maker who created it.

Available in MAC stores across West Africa and maccosmetics.com

