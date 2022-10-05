Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 418

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 418

Published

2 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Dress @bibichristophers

@ceec_official
Dress @amyaghoni

@mariachikebenjamin
Dress @veekeejames_official

@tokemakinwa
Dress @oobiuku

@fifidilly

Dress @sophiexx.ng

Dress @st.magaretofficial
Makeup @house_of_miney

@bammybestowed

@mizwanneka
Dress @stitches_byaisy

@adesewa_22

@iniedo
Dress @khavhia_woman

@serwaamihere

@roselynfelli

@ruthkadiri
Photography @peculiarhaston

Dress @style_magbrien
Photography @f.j.studios

@liquorose

Via @nickycoverings

Kids!

Photography @capturedbyadesuwa

Photography @gazmadu

Photography @klalaphotography

