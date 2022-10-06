Adejoke & Adedeji Met On BBM 11 Years Ago! Enjoy Their Beautiful Pre-Wedding Shoot

They say that when two people are meant to be, nothing can keep them apart. We cannot disagree with this as we’ve got Adejoke and Adedeji confirming it with their beautiful love story.

The love birds met 11 years ago on the then-popular social media platform, BBM. A friendship grew into love and despite the hitches along the ride, the two have made it down the forever path! Adejoke and Adedeji are set to say “I do” and we’re so excited for them. Their pre-wedding photos will have you smiling from ear to ear.

Enjoy their beautiful pre-wedding photos and love story below.

Their love story as shared by Adedeji

I met Adejoke through a mutual friend Bisoye in 2011 via BBM (good ol’ days). 😅 I knew that I met the realest one when I met her. We had an eventful 11 years of friendship and relationship with lots of fun moments, romance, hurt, and arguments.

In 2016 everything went down the drain. I was very devastated and I promised to wait because I was so certain that she was my heaven sent. In a nutshell, we are here celebrating our amazing love story. Sometimes good things fall apart so that better things can fall together. True love really does exist.

