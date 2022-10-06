Aspira Launches first-ever Free Mobile Laundry Tagged ‘Viva Bubbles of Joy’ to give back to its Customers

Connect with us

Published

40 mins ago

 on

Aspira, a leading manufacturer of household products and makers of Viva Detergent, a leading laundry detergent brand in Nigeria, has launched the first ever free mobile laundry tagged “Viva Bubbles of Joy”.

The mobile laundry truck is a fully operational laundry facility with 16 washing machines and 16 dryers on either side, that makes use of the superior cleaning power and refreshing scent of Viva detergent to deliver premium laundry services to all, free of charge. The activation is an immersive experience that also features an array of activities to keep participants entertained while they wait for their clothes to wash and dry.

The activity which kicked off in Kano, yesterday, October 5,  is a nationwide activation, the first of its kind done by any brand in Nigeria and even Africa. The aim according to representatives of the company, is to give as many people as possible, access to premium laundry service free of charge as a way of saying thank you for all the success the Viva Detergent brand has enjoyed in the last 5 years.

Speaking at the launch of this unique activation, Lynda Aguocha, Head, of Advertising and Public Relations, Aspira Nigeria said;

“With this innovative concept, we can deliver a unique experience as well as offer our customers an opportunity to interact with us on a personal level while enjoying some fun moments with their friends and families. This is exactly what we want our consumers to feel when they come in contact with Viva products: “Joy!”

Viva is committed to creating bubbly moments for Nigerians by providing them with products that are highly effective, safe, and easy to use, she said. The free mobile laundry is a continuation of this commitment. With this activity, we hope more people are encouraged to take care of their clothes and increase awareness about good personal hygiene.

