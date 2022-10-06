Risevest Launched a New Campaign Titled ‘Defy Gravity’ to Promote Financial Literacy in Nigeria

Risevest (Rise), the fintech enabling Nigerians to invest in dollar-denominated assets, has launched a national advertising campaign to promote its use and overall financial literacy, ‘Defy Gravity.’

Running across digital, social media and traditional channels, Defy Gravity seeks out individuals who want to “Rise”, a nod to Nigerian resilience amidst the ongoing global economic downturn. Risevest’s digital investment management platform helps users invest in dollar-based assets like US Stocks, US Real Estate and fixed income and earn returns in dollars – a growing concern for Nigerians in the face of record inflation, at its highest in 17 years.

“The campaign is for people who want to build long-term wealth, who are working towards financial freedom”, says Eneyi Obi, marketing lead at Rise. “We want to communicate to Nigerians that we see the hard work that they put in to better their chances for tomorrow, to rise above macroeconomic challenges they may face, and we’re saying that with Rise, they finally can Defy Gravity”.

The campaign launched with teasers on Lagos roads on the 19th of September,2022 making passers-by wonder what was up.

This was followed by the launch of billboards in Lagos and Abuja. The billboards connected with the teaser, finally making the audience understand what was going on. Defy Gravity meets its intended audience where it is; Radio, TV and across social, display and YouTube, while other components of the campaign launch include outdoor media, email and website enhancements.

Since its inception Rise has processed over 300,000 plus transactions for users and is set to do even more

Disclaimer:

The information provided here does not translate to investment, financial, or trading advice and should not be treated as such.

Kindly do your due diligence.

Sponsored Content