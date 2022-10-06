Connect with us

Promotions

Risevest Launched a New Campaign Titled 'Defy Gravity' to Promote Financial Literacy in Nigeria

Promotions

Aspira Launches first-ever Free Mobile Laundry Tagged ‘Viva Bubbles of Joy’ to give back to its Customers

Nollywood Promotions

Meet the Cast for DIICHE; Showmax’s First Nigerian Original Series

Events Promotions

#BlackShinesBrightest: Guinness celebrated the Extraordinary Female Athletes who represented Nigeriain Recent Championships

Promotions

Xiaomi 12T Pro Flagship Features Latest 200MP Imaging System | Check it Out

Promotions

The Jumia Food Festival is Promoting Convenience and Affordability

Promotions

Here is how Tech Startup UNWIND is Financially empowering Spa Therapists

Promotions

Vava Furniture is offering a Whopping 60% Off their Products in its Independence Week Sales

Promotions

Check Out the itel P38 Smartphone Campaign themed 'Share Love'

Events Promotions

Win an All-expense-paid Trip to the Interswitch One Africa Fest with these easy Steps

Promotions

Risevest Launched a New Campaign Titled ‘Defy Gravity’ to Promote Financial Literacy in Nigeria

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Risevest (Rise), the fintech enabling Nigerians to invest in dollar-denominated assets, has launched a national advertising campaign to promote its use and overall financial literacy, ‘Defy Gravity.’

Running across digital, social media and traditional channels, Defy Gravity seeks out individuals who want to “Rise”, a nod to Nigerian resilience amidst the ongoing global economic downturn. Risevest’s digital investment management platform helps users invest in dollar-based assets like US Stocks, US Real Estate and fixed income and earn returns in dollars – a growing concern for Nigerians in the face of record inflation, at its highest in 17 years.

“The campaign is for people who want to build long-term wealth, who are working towards financial freedom”, says Eneyi Obi, marketing lead at Rise. “We want to communicate to Nigerians that we see the hard work that they put in to better their chances for tomorrow, to rise above macroeconomic challenges they may face, and we’re saying that with Rise, they finally can Defy Gravity”.

The campaign launched with teasers on Lagos roads on the 19th of September,2022 making passers-by wonder what was up.

This was followed by the launch of billboards in Lagos and Abuja. The billboards connected with the teaser, finally making the audience understand what was going on. Defy Gravity meets its intended audience where it is; Radio, TV and across social, display and YouTube, while other components of the campaign launch include outdoor media, email and website enhancements.

Since its inception Rise has processed over 300,000 plus transactions for users and is set to do even more

Disclaimer:

The information provided here does not translate to investment, financial, or trading advice and should not be treated as such.

Kindly do your due diligence.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Kaitlin Akwada: Ever Thought of Romanticising your Life? These Tips Will Help You

How the Private Sector can Help Students During ASUU Strike
BellaNaija - LG Elections: Party Agents arrested with incriminating Materials

BN Hot Topic: Should You Cut off People Because of their Political Choices?

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Price We Pay to Sustain Success

Don’t Have a Budget for Fun? Here Why you Should Create One Today
css.php