Aspira Nigeria Unveils Nancy Isime as the New Face of Viva Detergent

Aspira Nigeria has unveiled the popular Nollywood actress and TV Presenter, Nancy Isime as the new face of Viva Detergent. She joins the leagues of Davido and Adesua Etomi in representing the brand.

Viva detergent has been a staple in Nigerian families for the last five (5) years and it has become a well-known brand. It is also one of the most effective cleaning agents in the market today due to its unique formulation that contains special enzymes that penetrate deep into fabrics to remove stains from clothes effectively, without compromising on quality or safety.

In a statement released by the Marketing Manager, Santosh Kumar, he said:

“We are excited to unveil our new brand ambassador, Nollywood actress, and entrepreneur, Nancy Isime. The beautiful star has proven to be a force to reckon with in the Nigerian entertainment industry. We believe she will help spread the word as we continue building on our vision of making lives easier, fresher, and healthier for families across Nigeria with exceptional products at affordable prices.” Viva Detergent Managing Director, Sami Jaafar said: “We are delighted to welcome Nancy on board as our brand ambassador as she shares our passion for creating a cleaner world for all Nigerians. She is a perfect fit for our brand because she exudes confidence, style, and excellence, which are all traits we want our consumers to associate with Viva. Speaking about her association with Viva detergent, Nancy Isime said: “I am so proud and excited to be working with Viva detergent. As someone who loves clothes, I know that Viva is the best detergent brand in Nigeria today. It is a highly functional detergent that has been designed to leave your cloth bright and soft and is suitable for all types of fabrics including delicate, silk, and wool”

About Aspira Nigeria

With a mission to become one of the most reputable manufacturers of hygiene and personal care, dental care, and laundry care products in Africa and a vision to offer quality products designed with cutting-edge technology based on top-notch research, Aspira Nigeria is headquartered at Km. 8, Hadejia Road, Kano State, Nigeria, where it has its manufacturing plant that employs over 3000 Nigerian youths.

Aspira Nigeria is also part of the Lee Group of Companies and is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of Hygiene Personal care and laundry care products in Nigeria. Its operations span over a decade with an enduring commitment to quality and a determination to impact the daily lives of consumers through its products.

Aspira Nigeria commenced operations in Nigeria in 2009 and it is the brains behind the local production of over eight leading brands of soaps and detergents including Viva Plus, Siri Soap, Oracare, Sabil, Chic, and Family Care, Baby & Me, Fizz, Manuka, and MP3. Aspira is also the leading manufacturer of petroleum Jelly in Nigeria. You may find out more on its website at www.aspiranigeria.com.

