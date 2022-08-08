Connect with us

Events Promotions

Lords Dry Gin Showcased a Night filled with Fun and Premium Entertainment at the Trace Live with Psquare

Events

Get Ready for Premium Fun at The Meister's Expression Festival with Jägermeister | August 12

Events

You are invited to the Grand Opening of #R23 Restaurant | August 6th

Events

Seven Up Bottling Company Announces Dafi Rogers-Halliday as the 2022 winner of the 7up Harvard Business School Scholarship

Events Promotions

Vibrant Africa: The Rising Rhythm- The Culture Festival 2022 is Coming | August 19th-21st

Events

Pastor Emmanuel Iren of the Celebration Church International hosts a Listening Party for his Gospel Album 'Apostolos'

Events Promotions

Rise.ng is set to Empower the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs through ‘Project Empower’

Events

Life Coaches Association of Nigeria Welcomes New Executive Committee Office | Get the Scoop

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

The Singleton hosts Guests to a Fine Dining Experience at the Hotel Expo Nigeria 2022

Events

Lords Dry Gin Showcased a Night filled with Fun and Premium Entertainment at the Trace Live with Psquare

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The Trace Live with Psquare event, brought to you by Lord’s London Dry Gin, has come and gone, but the memories linger. It is no wonder why Nigerian sensational duo, Psquare, gave their fans what some might call one of the best performances of their time as a group. The atmosphere was electrifying as fans got to witness “The Best” of Nigeria’s music industry courtesy of Lord’s Dry Gin in Lagos.

The event, which was hosted in early July, at the Terra Kulture Arena in Lagos State, featured an array of activities, including music from the duo’s discography and thrilling dance moves. Guests at the event enjoyed red carpet photo sessions and interviews, cocktail mixes from Lord’s London Dry Gin’s cocktail bar, an evening of networking and great vibes. One of the high points of the evening, which will not be forgotten in a hurry, is the performance of the hit track “E no easy”, and the thrill with which the audience received it.

Commenting on the sponsorship the Brand Director, Marketing and Innovation,

Obinna Ike said “Music is ubiquitous. It brings people together and creates an atmosphere for interaction. We are delighted to support platforms that allow our fans to relax and let out the tension of a hectic work week. We are all about premium entertainment, which PSquare clearly delivered tonight. We look forward to more premium shows for lovers of music and Lord’s London Dry Gin.”

The partnership with Trace Live allows Lord’s Dry Gin to contribute to the entertainment platform’s efforts at empowering a greater population of youth in Africa. Since its inception Trace Live has hosted the likes of Wande Coal, Falz, Psquare, and many others.

Did you miss the incredible performance? You can watch highlights from the event below or better still, ensure you attend the next Trace Live event, powered by Lord’s London Dry Gin.

About Lord’s London Dry Gin

Introduced into the Nigerian market in 1982, Lord’s London Dry Gin is a fine blend of premium spirit created for Nigeria’s dignified and successful individuals. Its strong citrus and juniper notes give Lord’s Gin its stand-out character; versatile enough to be enjoyed neat and transform cocktails into epic drinks. A flagship brand of Grand Oak  renowned for its exceptional marketing and distribution of Spirits and Wines in Nigeria, Lord’s London Dry Gin is made of unique, international quality and has been in the market for over 3 decades. Lord’s London Dry Gin is enjoyed by distinguished ladies and gentlemen.

Instagram: @lordsgin_ng
Facebook: @Lord’s Gin
Youtube: Lord’s London Dry Gin

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Pencilled Jaws & Corseted Waists; How Are We Redefining Beauty Standards?

The Must-See Moments from Lilian & Sandra’s Staycation at Boardroom Apartments

BN Book Review: Straight Talk, No Chaser by Steve Harvey | Review by Kaitlin Gee-Akwada

Juwon Odutayo: Paying Attention to Red Flags in Your Relationship

Mfonobong Inyang: Fela Anikulapo-Kuti – The Prophet Who Saw Tomorrow
css.php