Lords Dry Gin Showcased a Night filled with Fun and Premium Entertainment at the Trace Live with Psquare

The Trace Live with Psquare event, brought to you by Lord’s London Dry Gin, has come and gone, but the memories linger. It is no wonder why Nigerian sensational duo, Psquare, gave their fans what some might call one of the best performances of their time as a group. The atmosphere was electrifying as fans got to witness “The Best” of Nigeria’s music industry courtesy of Lord’s Dry Gin in Lagos.

The event, which was hosted in early July, at the Terra Kulture Arena in Lagos State, featured an array of activities, including music from the duo’s discography and thrilling dance moves. Guests at the event enjoyed red carpet photo sessions and interviews, cocktail mixes from Lord’s London Dry Gin’s cocktail bar, an evening of networking and great vibes. One of the high points of the evening, which will not be forgotten in a hurry, is the performance of the hit track “E no easy”, and the thrill with which the audience received it.

Commenting on the sponsorship the Brand Director, Marketing and Innovation,

Obinna Ike said “Music is ubiquitous. It brings people together and creates an atmosphere for interaction. We are delighted to support platforms that allow our fans to relax and let out the tension of a hectic work week. We are all about premium entertainment, which PSquare clearly delivered tonight. We look forward to more premium shows for lovers of music and Lord’s London Dry Gin.”

The partnership with Trace Live allows Lord’s Dry Gin to contribute to the entertainment platform’s efforts at empowering a greater population of youth in Africa. Since its inception Trace Live has hosted the likes of Wande Coal, Falz, Psquare, and many others.

Did you miss the incredible performance? You can watch highlights from the event below or better still, ensure you attend the next Trace Live event, powered by Lord’s London Dry Gin.

About Lord’s London Dry Gin

Introduced into the Nigerian market in 1982, Lord’s London Dry Gin is a fine blend of premium spirit created for Nigeria’s dignified and successful individuals. Its strong citrus and juniper notes give Lord’s Gin its stand-out character; versatile enough to be enjoyed neat and transform cocktails into epic drinks. A flagship brand of Grand Oak renowned for its exceptional marketing and distribution of Spirits and Wines in Nigeria, Lord’s London Dry Gin is made of unique, international quality and has been in the market for over 3 decades. Lord’s London Dry Gin is enjoyed by distinguished ladies and gentlemen.

