Get Ready for Premium Fun at The Meister’s Expression Festival with Jägermeister | August 12

Published

2 hours ago

 on

This August, premium liqueur brand Jägermeister presents all the fun in and out of the Ice Kuhl bottle with a two days festival-themed The Meister’s Expression. These happen at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace and Casino, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

On Friday, the 12th of August, 2022 by 10:00 pm, there will be the After Dark Music Concert with performances from Nigerian Music A-Listers such as Bella Shmurda, Ladipoe, Small Doctor, and Ruger, Voltage of Hype, DJ Crowd Controller, DJ Baggio and DJ Gigi Jasmine.

The fun continues on Sunday, 14th of August, 2022 at 5:00 pm at the Expressionism Fashion Party. A gathering of the Meisters with Live Art Exhibitions, Live Art Curation, Pop-up Barbing Saloons, Tattoo Studio Booths, Fashion Exhibition purely based on the Meister Fashion, Music performances from Fireboy DML, Commissioner DJ Wysei, Blaqbonez, Fave, DJ Baggio, Voltage of Hype and DJ Obi.

The Meister’s Expression Festival promises to be super exciting within The Meister Expression Campaign with Meister Collaborators such as Fireboy DML, Derenle Edun, Olivet Chukuebuka Odigwe, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Small Doctor, White Money, Stephanie Weaver, Melanie Weaver, Genevieve Weaver, Babalola Oluwafemi, Olushola Ojoma, Commissioner DJ Wysei and Victor Emenike Ugochukwu, regularly making appearances in the true spirit of a Meister; with their crafts, art and Meister fashion style.

You are not exempted from all the Meister goodness this season, remember it is all within the Ice Kuhl bottle and at the gathering of the Meisters. Where ever you may be, find the Meister Tribe with your premium liqueur Jägermeister. The Meister’s Expression Festival is definitely a great place to begin. This festival is strictly by invitation and opens to only Meisters over the age of twenty-two and above. Do well to follow the conversation across all social media platforms with the hashtag #TheMeisterExpression or follow @Jagermeisternigeria on all social media platforms for all the Kuhl updates. #BeTheMeister, do not conform to the norm and be the best version of yourself.

#TheMeistersExpression

Sponsored Content

