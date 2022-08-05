Connect with us

You are invited to the Grand Opening of #R23 Restaurant | August 6th

Seven Up Bottling Company Announces Dafi Rogers-Halliday as the 2022 winner of the 7up Harvard Business School Scholarship

Vibrant Africa: The Rising Rhythm- The Culture Festival 2022 is Coming | August 19th-21st

Pastor Emmanuel Iren of the Celebration Church International hosts a Listening Party for his Gospel Album 'Apostolos'

Rise.ng is set to Empower the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs through ‘Project Empower’

Life Coaches Association of Nigeria Welcomes New Executive Committee Office | Get the Scoop

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

The Singleton hosts Guests to a Fine Dining Experience at the Hotel Expo Nigeria 2022

#BBNXTECNO: TECNO Camon 19 Pro serves Beautiful Pictures from the Saturday Night Party

9Mobile holds Career Counselling Session for Students in Government Secondary Schools in Kano

You are invited to the Grand Opening of #R23 Restaurant | August 6th

#R23 is in a class of its own. This luxury brand is a fusion restaurant for those who love to wine and dine in a top-notch fine dining restaurant.

#R23 serves the most delicious and the best farm-to-table gourmet meals in Lagos.

Their world-class cocktails and exotic drinks add an extra oomph to an already perfect dining experience.

Welcome to the world of #R23

Date: Saturday, August 6th, 2022

Time: 3pm

Venue : 23 Saka Tinubu, Victoria Island, Lagos.

