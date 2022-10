Nigerian singer, Vera Tunes returns with a new track named “Laye” and accompanying visuals directed by Toycamvx.

“Laye” is a love song infused with Afrobeats and Caribbean sounds. Vera Tunes’ performance on this single is a retro manifestation of every lover’s dream, complete with her mesmeric delivery of hedonic earworms.

“Laye,” produced by MyStyles, should be on every music lover’s playlist.

