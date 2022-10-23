Watch Episodes 2 & 3 of Ndani TV’s Web Series “Game On”

Connect with us

Ndani TV has released the second and third episodes of its new original series “Game On.”

In episode 2, “A Lovely Surprise”, Saze has the im(perfect) birthday present for Tega while Mayowa’s past with Leye threatens her new relationship with Jude.

Watch:

And episode 3 “From One To Another”:

Saze mounts pressure on Tega to confess his sins but Tega is a tough nut to crack. Mayowa picks a fight with her sister because of Leye.

“Game On” season 2 stars Ebenezer Eno, Omowunmi Dada, Ian Wordi, Eso Dike, Taye Arimoro, Eve Bankong and is directed by Abimbola Craig.

