3 Nigerian Podcasts Among the 13 Recipients of Spotify’s new Africa Podcast Fund

3 Nigerian podcasts—”I Said What I Said,” hosted by Jola ‘Jollz‘ Ayeye and Feyikemi Abudu, “Tea with Tay” hosted by Taymesan, and “F&S Uncensored” by Feyikemi Akin-Bankole and Simi Badiru—are recipients of the new Spotify’s Africa Podcast Fund.

Since it first started on the African continent, the streaming platform has been working hard to help African storytellers and entertainers spread their success to the world. With this first-of-its-kind podcast initiative, Spotify will “support burgeoning podcasters and further amplify their stories, bolstering their careers through financial grants, workshops, and networking opportunities.”

The $100,000 podcast fund was offered to creators from African countries with the biggest podcast listenerships, in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana.

The recipients are:

Nigeria:

Cameroon:

French-language podcast “Si Maman M’avait Dit,” hosted by Diane Audrey Ngako.

Ghana:

“Sincerely Accra,” hosted by Joseph Nti and produced by Kwame Asante.

Kenya:

“ The Sandwich Podcast ,” hosted by four creatives: Joan , Kibz , Nyamita, and Owen .

,” hosted by four creatives: , , and . “ The Messy Inbetween ,” hosted by Murugi Munyi and Lydia Mukami .

,” hosted by and . “ Mantalk.ke ,” hosted by Eli Mwenda and Oscar Koome .

,” hosted by and . “Nipe Story,”—hosted and narrated by Kevin Mwachiro.

South Africa: