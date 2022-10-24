Connect with us

Angel Announces Debut Podcast/Talk Show "Of Blood Bones & Water" | See the Teaser

Watch the Epic Bimbola Olagunju-Directed Trailer for "Wòkè" + Meet the Cast

Peggy Ovire & Frederick Leonard Are Engaged!

Modella, Khalid, Mercy Eke & More Attend Beauty Tukura’s 25th Birthday Party – See Photos

...And The 2022 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) Is Ada Eme 👑

Your First Look at the First PUMA x Davido Collection

New Music: Fave - Scatta Scatta

Soul Train Awards 2022: Tems, Burna Boy & Wizkid Bag Nominations

Rico Swavey's Friends & Loved Ones Hold Candle Light Procession in his Honour

"I’m now a DJ & more" - Tolani Baj reveals as she celebrates her birthday

Published

51 mins ago

 on

Angel Smith has found her latest platform, and she’s tackling difficult topics head-on.

The reality TV star has said that “Of Blood, Bones, & Water,” her first podcast/talk show, will premiere soon.

The show aims to get to the heart of today’s most controversial hot-button topics. She will convene conversations with everyday people to talk about “stories we’ve been taught to be ashamed of, life experiences that have been too much.”

She shared the teaser video on her Twitter page with the caption;

This podcast @ofbloodbonesandwater has been a long time coming. I put my tears into this, my prayers, my happiness, my anxiety, my love and honestly it’s so surreal that I’m looking at my first personal project. I don’t know how I did it, I’ll say everyone in bfa, I’ll say the fans that kept praying, I’ll say everyone in clout Africa, I’ll say my mum, I’ll say God. So it’s with great pleasure I announce the birth of my podcast/ talk show; I can’t wait for you all to see my guests and I can’t wait to have the hard conversations with you all; I hope you enjoy seeing this side of me and I hope you all enjoy this podcast as much as I did. I’m thankful.

It’s your host Angel; of blood bones and water.

Watch the teaser below:

Subscribe to “Of Blood Bones & Water” here.

