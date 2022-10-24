Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch the Epic Bimbola Olagunju-Directed Trailer for "Wòkè" + Meet the Cast

BN TV

WATCH P.Priime & Semzi Beatz on the Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV Music

New Music: Niniola — Fuku

BN TV Music

New Video: Limoblaze & Ada Ehi – Gold

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episodes 2 & 3 of Ndani TV’s Web Series “Game On”

BN TV Music

Oxlade Drops Official Music Video For "Ku Lo Sa"

BN TV Movies & TV

Phyna talks Fame, Winning the BBNaija Level Up show & Future Projects | Watch

BN TV

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun's “Where The Heck is My Period?” Documentary is Raising Awareness on PCOS | Watch Trailer

BN TV Music

Teni Premieres New Single "Trouble" on COLORS

BN TV

Watch Damilola Adegbite & Toke Makinwa in New Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV

Watch the Epic Bimbola Olagunju-Directed Trailer for “Wòkè” + Meet the Cast

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

It’s definitely Kunle Remi‘s year. Following the highly praised film “Anikulapo,” he appears in another in which he plays the lead role.

Woke (Look Up)“, which was directed by Bimbola Olagunju, is an action-packed crime thriller starring Kunle Remi as Greg, along with Linda Osifo, Adedimeji Lateef, Chinedu Luis Ohakwe, Tina Mba, and Zack Orji, to name a few.

The movie centres around Greg, a former secret service agent who takes on the job brought by his friend and ex-colleague Chucks. He has to find and recuse the daughter of a notorious kingpin known for his corrupt practices and ability to evade the wrath of the law.

Meet the cast:

Greg (Kunle Remi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by wo’kethemove (@wokethemovie)

Officer Kayode (Adedimeji Lateef)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by wo’kethemove (@wokethemovie)

Ejira (Linda Osifo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by wo’kethemove (@wokethemovie)

Abram (Emmanuel Igwe Chidiebere)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by wo’kethemove (@wokethemovie)

Chuks (Chinedu Luis Ohakwe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by wo’kethemove (@wokethemovie)

Spyro (Lanre Adediwura)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by wo’kethemove (@wokethemovie)

Watch the trailer:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by wo’kethemove (@wokethemovie)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php