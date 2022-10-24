Watch the Epic Bimbola Olagunju-Directed Trailer for “Wòkè” + Meet the Cast

It’s definitely Kunle Remi‘s year. Following the highly praised film “Anikulapo,” he appears in another in which he plays the lead role.

“Woke (Look Up)“, which was directed by Bimbola Olagunju, is an action-packed crime thriller starring Kunle Remi as Greg, along with Linda Osifo, Adedimeji Lateef, Chinedu Luis Ohakwe, Tina Mba, and Zack Orji, to name a few.

The movie centres around Greg, a former secret service agent who takes on the job brought by his friend and ex-colleague Chucks. He has to find and recuse the daughter of a notorious kingpin known for his corrupt practices and ability to evade the wrath of the law.

Meet the cast:

Greg (Kunle Remi)

Officer Kayode (Adedimeji Lateef)

Ejira (Linda Osifo)

Abram (Emmanuel Igwe Chidiebere)

Chuks (Chinedu Luis Ohakwe)

Spyro (Lanre Adediwura)

Watch the trailer: