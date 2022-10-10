Connect with us

New Music: Niieedo - Achalugo

New Music: Mr Julz feat. Egar Boi - You Are Mine

CKay Graces the Latest Cover of Moziak Magazine

New Music: Ogochuckwu Oye feat. Gerald Bishung - Citizen

Duktor Sett drops Debut Album “Duktor's Appointment" | Listen

New Music: Rexxie feat. Naira Marley & Skiibii - Abracadabra

Joeboy serves up new single titled "Likkle Riddim"

Blaqbonez Collaborates With Jae5 For A New Single “Back In Uni” | Listen

Asake drops music video for "Joha"

World Teacher's Day: Watch the Sweet Moment Teni Surprised Her Secondary School Teacher with a Car

New Music: Niieedo – Achalugo

7 hours ago

Irish-based Nigerian Afrobeats songwriter, singer, and performer, Niieedo has dropped a new track titled “Achalugo.”

Achalugo is a prestigious indigenous name given to an African woman and all women around the world. It gives significance to the strength of womanhood.

Because of its importance, Niieedo teamed up with the veteran Nigerian music producer and sound engineer, Tee-Y-Mix, to create this Afropop masterpiece. It’s a mixture of high-note vocal melody, Amapiano elements, and a raving live instrument, crafted to suit your soul.

Listen to the track below:

