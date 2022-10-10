New Music: Niieedo – Achalugo

Irish-based Nigerian Afrobeats songwriter, singer, and performer, Niieedo has dropped a new track titled “Achalugo.”

Achalugo is a prestigious indigenous name given to an African woman and all women around the world. It gives significance to the strength of womanhood.

Because of its importance, Niieedo teamed up with the veteran Nigerian music producer and sound engineer, Tee-Y-Mix, to create this Afropop masterpiece. It’s a mixture of high-note vocal melody, Amapiano elements, and a raving live instrument, crafted to suit your soul.

Listen to the track below: