New Music: Mr Julz feat. Egar Boi – You Are Mine

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Mr Julz‘s new single “You Are Mine” featuring Egar Boi is making waves over the radio as far as premiering on BBC London.

“You Are Mine” is an afrobeats Afropop song with a summer mood about a man declaring his love for his one and only sweetheart.

Egar Boi refers to this as his alte-cruise tantalizer. The gentle melodic chorus is similar to CKay‘s “Love Nwantiti,” but with a quicker pace for an Afro-Caribbean party, car drive playlist and TikTok videos.

Listen to the track below:

