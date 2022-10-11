New Music + Video: OBT – Ma Lo

Nigerian artist and songwriter Adigun Samson Adeyinka, popularly known as OBT, makes a debut in the last quarter of the year 2022 with a new single titled “Ma Lo.”

“Ma Lo” has some infused key elements of Afropop and Afrobeat, also not lacking any lyrical or musical contexts while delivering this amazing masterpiece, produced by Deyon Agoi and OBT (FAC-3 production) with an amazing visual shot by Director Sed.

Speaking about his plans for the rest of the year, OBT revealed that he will be releasing a couple of singles with amazing visuals and an amazing body of work (EP) for his core fans.