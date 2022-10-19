Watch the Official Trailer Of “4:4:44” starring Richard Mofe-Damijo & Nse Ikpe-Etim

Connect with us

The anticipation for the movie “4-4-44” grows higher as Wuproductions drops the official trailer for the film.

It stars multi-award-winning actors, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Nse Ikpe-Etim in its lead roles.

“4-4-44” is directed by Izu Ojukwu, produced by Winifred Unusual, with Mena Ajakpovi as executive producer.

4:4:44 will be available to Prime Video subscribers globally, from November 2022.

Watch the video below:

