Watch the Official Trailer Of “4:4:44” starring Richard Mofe-Damijo & Nse Ikpe-Etim

The anticipation for the movie “4-4-44” grows higher as Wuproductions drops the official trailer for the film.

It stars multi-award-winning actors, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Nse Ikpe-Etim in its lead roles.

“4-4-44” is directed by Izu Ojukwu, produced by Winifred Unusual, with Mena Ajakpovi as executive producer.

4:4:44 will be available to Prime Video subscribers globally, from November 2022.

Watch the video below: