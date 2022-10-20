Connect with us

Movies & TV

Adenike Adebayo Is Making Her Feature Film Directorial Debut With “Ch3mistry” | Meet The Cast

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Adenike Adebayo (Olori Esho) is making her feature film directorial debut with “Ch3mistry,” a romantic drama which tells the story of a newly wedded couple who look forward to having sex for the first time. However, things don’t go as planned because different issues/problems keep arising.

Announcing the news on her Instagram page, she wrote:

We’re doing it!!!!!!! One of the biggest things on my vision board this year was to Direct and Produce my first Feature Film! Ladies and gentlemen, it is with great excitement and pleasure that I, with the whole of my heart, present to you “CH3MISTRY”!!!!!! – I’m making my feature film directorial debut with it and I’m ecstatic about it! It’s pronounced “chemistry” by the way.

Principal photography has started on the film, which stars Daniel Etim-Effiong, Ebenezer Eno, Bolaji Ogunmola, Michael Ejoor, Biodun Stephen, Osarehia Orinsaye, and Joseph Onalapo (Jay On-air).

See BTS photos below:

