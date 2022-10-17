New EP: Zadok – Preacher of Love

Nigerian singer and runner-up of Nigerian Idol season 7, Zadok comes through with his debut EP titled “Preacher of Love.”

This thrilling extended play is titled after the nickname he got during his lovely performance on the show. Opening with a lush piano on “You” which quickly shifts sonically to a dance anthem, to pop ear-candy “Aye“, and the highlife/folk fan-favourite “Baby Mi“, before closing with a power R&B ballad reaffirming that his love flows like a river. ”

Produced by DeeYasso, “Preacher of Love” is a combination of genres such as pop, high-life, and R&B.

Enjoy the EP below:

