The ‘900 Smiles for the Children of Orile’ Initiative Is Back for Its 11th Edition | Here’s How You Can Support

‘900 Smiles For The Children Of Orile‘ is an initiative birthed by Kinabuti, Obangioko and Gemona West to join forces for and give back to the community.

This year will be the 11th edition and over the years they have been able to feed and support thousands of kids of ‘Orile’. Last year, palliative care boxes were distributed to 900 families in the Orile community.

Kinabuti, Obanjoko, and Gemona West would love to repeat this act of love and support this wonderful community, especially during this time of vast economic uncertainty.

The goal for the 2022 edition is to raise ₦12 million which will be used to distribute another 900 boxes of rice, garri, beans, oil, milk, and other supplies.

By supporting this initiative, you will be giving children and their families reasons to look forward to this Christmas. be a part of the joy of the festive season.

They kindly request your support to make this initiative a reality, please feel free to donate any amount to:

‘Kinabuti Fashion Initiative‘

FCMB Account: 0733148012

No amount is too big or too small, so join us in making 2022 another unforgettable Christmas for our community in Orile.

‘Share the Xmas spirit of giving’.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility program