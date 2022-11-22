Connect with us

Events Inspired News Promotions

The '900 Smiles for the Children of Orile' Initiative Is Back for Its 11th Edition | Here's How You Can Support

Events Promotions

Tribaverse sets to Host its First Arts and Culture Festival in Ghana

Events Promotions

GROHE to Host Summit on “Caring for Water” in March 2023

Events Living News Promotions

Here Is How Nigerian Breweries Empowered Over 472 Youths and Women Across Various Locations

Events Living Promotions

Nigeria's Black Friday: The Evolution

Events Music News Scoop

Blaise Beatz, Cobhams Asuquo, DJ Lambo & YBNL Win 2022 Beatz Awards | See Full List

Events Scoop

Peace Hyde, Thuso Mbedu & Anele Mdoda honoured at 2022 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Events News Promotions

Come Discover where Tech Meets Corporate Governance at the IoD Nigeria 2022 Annual Directors Conference

Beauty Events Promotions

La Roche-Posay by L’Oréal Launch ‘Effaclar line’ in Nigeria to help with Acne, Hyperpigmentation & more

Events Music Promotions

Vertical Rave Sets to Host a Global Music Festival in Nigeria | December 2022

Events

The ‘900 Smiles for the Children of Orile’ Initiative Is Back for Its 11th Edition | Here’s How You Can Support

Published

5 hours ago

 on

900 Smiles For The Children Of Orile‘ is an initiative birthed by Kinabuti, Obangioko and Gemona West to join forces for and give back to the community.

This year will be the 11th edition and over the years they have been able to feed and support thousands of kids of ‘Orile’. Last year,  palliative care boxes were distributed to 900 families in the Orile community.

Kinabuti, Obanjoko, and Gemona West would love to repeat this act of love and support this wonderful community, especially during this time of vast economic uncertainty.

The goal for the 2022 edition is to raise ₦12 million which will be used to distribute another 900 boxes of rice, garri, beans, oil, milk, and other supplies.

By supporting this initiative, you will be giving children and their families reasons to look forward to this Christmas. be a part of the joy of the festive season.

They kindly request your support to make this initiative a reality, please feel free to donate any amount to:

Kinabuti Fashion Initiative

FCMB Account: 0733148012

No amount is too big or too small, so join us in making 2022 another unforgettable Christmas for our community in Orile.

‘Share the Xmas spirit of giving’.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility program

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Titilayo Olurin: Are You Making Excuses for your Self-Sabotaging Behaviour?

Oyindamola Olajide: The Best Ways to Give Thoughtful Gifts

Yetty Williams: At What Age Should Your Child Get a Smartphone?

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle November 2022 Edition

What to Do When you Have Extremely Playful Friends Who Don’t know When to Stop
css.php