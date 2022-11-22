Connect with us

Events Promotions

GROHE to Host Summit on “Caring for Water” in March 2023

Events Promotions

Tribaverse sets to Host its First Arts and Culture Festival in Ghana

Events Inspired News Promotions

The '900 Smiles for the Children of Orile' Initiative Is Back for Its 11th Edition | Here's How You Can Support

Events Living News Promotions

Here Is How Nigerian Breweries Empowered Over 472 Youths and Women Across Various Locations

Events Living Promotions

Nigeria's Black Friday: The Evolution

Events Music News Scoop

Blaise Beatz, Cobhams Asuquo, DJ Lambo & YBNL Win 2022 Beatz Awards | See Full List

Events Scoop

Peace Hyde, Thuso Mbedu & Anele Mdoda honoured at 2022 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Events News Promotions

Come Discover where Tech Meets Corporate Governance at the IoD Nigeria 2022 Annual Directors Conference

Beauty Events Promotions

La Roche-Posay by L’Oréal Launch ‘Effaclar line’ in Nigeria to help with Acne, Hyperpigmentation & more

Events Music Promotions

Vertical Rave Sets to Host a Global Music Festival in Nigeria | December 2022

Events

GROHE to Host Summit on “Caring for Water” in March 2023

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Today, GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, announces the GROHE X Summit 2023, which will take place on the brand’s digital experience hub, GROHE X, from March 7-9 2023.

Themed “Caring for Water”, the three-day event will include a variety of formats – from inspiring keynotes to thought-provoking panel discussions and masterclasses – to explore and discuss the answers the sanitary industry needs to find to the challenges of our time, how sustainable building can thrive, and the central role water plays in all of this. The program will be complemented by showcases of new products and technologies, demonstrating how GROHE’s product portfolio is ready for the future and providing customers with the best possible support to grow their businesses in a sustainable tomorrow.

Antoine Kaissar, Leader North & West Africa, LIXIL EMENA

“To address the social and environmental issues we face today, it is more important than ever to share knowledge and spark new ideas. The GROHE X Summit program is designed to inform, inspire, and bring our industry together to make change happen. This event is taking our hybrid customer experience to a new level, providing a platform to face the challenges of our time together and look into the future with honesty, optimism, and a firm sense of collaboration. At the same time, this is also a kick-off for us for several physical events that will immerse customers in our sub-brand worlds over the next year,” says Jonas Brennwald, Leader, Lixil Emena.

More information on the GROHE X Summit can be found on the digital experience hub, GROHE X.

Registration links for specific events will follow in January.

Follow them on social media via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Titilayo Olurin: Are You Making Excuses for your Self-Sabotaging Behaviour?

Oyindamola Olajide: The Best Ways to Give Thoughtful Gifts

Yetty Williams: At What Age Should Your Child Get a Smartphone?

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle November 2022 Edition

What to Do When you Have Extremely Playful Friends Who Don’t know When to Stop
css.php