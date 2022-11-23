Connect with us

Enjoy Mega Black Friday Deals From Getfit Fitness Brand This November

Smirnoff hosts the Ultimate NoKnownAddress Party 2.0 | Here’s What You Missed

The Macallan partners with ATAFO to Host Runway Fashion Show

NMO Management set to host it's Pan African 8th Annual Music Fashion Runway | December 3rd

The Week of Italian Cuisine Wraps up in Grand Style | Here's What You Missed

World of Glamour Exhibition: Meet Alex Unusual, Noble Igwe & More Exciting Brands | Dec 2nd & 3rd

Celebration Church International Celebrates It's 10th Anniversary in Grand Style

Tribaverse sets to Host its First Arts and Culture Festival in Ghana

GROHE to Host Summit on “Caring for Water” in March 2023

The '900 Smiles for the Children of Orile' Initiative Is Back for Its 11th Edition | Here's How You Can Support

GetFit, one of Africa’s premium fitness brands for quality fitness wearables, is set to begin its 2nd edition of her Getfit Black Friday Sales this November to enable shoppers to enjoy massive discounts at unbelievable rates and low prices.

The campaign, tagged ‘Getfit Mega Black Friday’ is geared towards helping its users get their favorite fitness wearables like high-quality waist trimmers, waist trainers, teeth whitening kits, and supplements at the best prices.

The Getfit Black Friday Sales are just a way of rewarding its existing and new customers with the best deals ever.

Getfit usually adds a twist by making it more fun thereby offering users the chance to even get more for less during our whole Black Friday Sales like the – Black Friday Sales Treasure Hunt and Spin Wheel Game.

Join the conversations on social media with the hashtags #Getfitblackfriday #Getfit

Here is a list of things you will need for GetFit Black Friday:
Fast Internet
Your list of products
Small Money
Smart Phone
Be Awake

For more information visit their website.

To shop, visit their stores at the following locations:

Abuja Address: 8A Port Novo Street, off lingu crescent, Aminu Kano Cres, Wuse 2 900288, Abuja

Lekki Store: 2nd floor Jubilee Mall Plot 21, Admiralty Way lekki phase 1 Lagos NG, Lagos island 106104, Lekki

Allen Store: No 93, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.

