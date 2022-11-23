Enjoy Mega Black Friday Deals From Getfit Fitness Brand This November



GetFit, one of Africa’s premium fitness brands for quality fitness wearables, is set to begin its 2nd edition of her Getfit Black Friday Sales this November to enable shoppers to enjoy massive discounts at unbelievable rates and low prices.

The campaign, tagged ‘Getfit Mega Black Friday’ is geared towards helping its users get their favorite fitness wearables like high-quality waist trimmers, waist trainers, teeth whitening kits, and supplements at the best prices.

The Getfit Black Friday Sales are just a way of rewarding its existing and new customers with the best deals ever.

Getfit usually adds a twist by making it more fun thereby offering users the chance to even get more for less during our whole Black Friday Sales like the – Black Friday Sales Treasure Hunt and Spin Wheel Game.

Join the conversations on social media with the hashtags #Getfitblackfriday #Getfit

Here is a list of things you will need for GetFit Black Friday:

Fast Internet

Your list of products

Small Money

Smart Phone

Be Awake

For more information visit their website.

To shop, visit their stores at the following locations:

Abuja Address: 8A Port Novo Street, off lingu crescent, Aminu Kano Cres, Wuse 2 900288, Abuja

Lekki Store: 2nd floor Jubilee Mall Plot 21, Admiralty Way lekki phase 1 Lagos NG, Lagos island 106104, Lekki

Allen Store: No 93, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.

Sponsored Content