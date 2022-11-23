Connect with us

Smirnoff hosts the Ultimate NoKnownAddress Party 2.0 | Here's What You Missed

Smirnoff, one of the world’s leading vodka, returned with another unforgettable experience for party-goers on November 18th, 2022 in Lagos with the opening of Hotel Smirnoff at the Landmark Centre.

The event being a mischievous subversion of hotel etiquette and an ode to infamy, featured over 50 actors who played numerous roles as doormen, bellboys, wait staff, receptionists, bartenders, and housekeepers in delivering the ultimate party in the city.

Guests were kept amped all through the party by the amazing performances by Bella Shmurda, Naira Marley, Arya Starr, Blaqbonez, DJ Titanium, DJ Wyse, DJ Anonymous, Shody, Rec, Mia, Rooboy, DNMT; the reveal of Crowd Kontroller as the mystery DJ and the staging of a hotel raid which was depicted as a dance off between FLCC and hotel maids.

To attend the themed party, the guests made reservations by booking a night stay at Hotel Smirnoff via Hotels.NG.

Upon arrival at the hotel, they were welcomed by doormen and ushered to the lobby through the hallway. Flanking the hallway were rooms named after the Smirnoff City cocktails- Oringo Suites, Eko Suites, Bini Suites, and Cosmo suites.

The guests were welcomed by the bartenders, who handed them Smirnoff city cocktails- Eko For Show or Cosmo Capital. Unlike the regular hotel lobby, Hotel Smirnoff featured an engaging bathroom-inspired photoset and a merchandise display.

The hotel had an outdoor garden where guests sang their favorite karaoke tunes and participated in a rap battle; an operating salon where guests were invited to get their haircuts and hair colored, tattoos, and piercings.

Another exciting feature of the Hotel Smirnoff party was the fictitious crime scene room where a waitstaff engaged hotel guests to solve the mystery. Kim Oprah, Denrele Edu, and Power series actor Rotimi were among the guests who showed up to have a good time at the event.

To keep up with the Smirnoff mystery, follow the conversation with #SmirnoffNoKnownAddress2 on social media.

18+ Enjoy Smirnoff responsibly.

Sponsored Content

