Tems & Burna Boy Score Grammy Nominations!

"He’s into luxury because he deserves it" - Wizkid's Stylist Karen Binns on His Taste & Style

Burna Boy Wins Best African Act at 2022 MTV EMAs

oraimo announces Exciting Partnership with Burna Boy & brings more attention to HavyBass Technology

Tiwa Savage is Making a Case for Sexual Freedom in "Loaded"

Dr Dolor & Singah Celebrate Victory With New Single "Winner"

New Music + Video: Nanle - On a Base to Score

Tomi Thomas Delivers a Captivating Performance of "Waiting" | Watch

Asake, Tems, Burna Boy & Rema Nominated for 2022 MOBO Awards

Jaido P teams up with Carter Efe in this hilarious episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

Nominations for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards are officially in and some of our favourite entertainers scored big.

Tems has been nominated in the category ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance,’ and ‘Best Rap Song’ for her feature in Future‘s track “Wait For U,” which also features DrakeBeyoncé’s “Renaissance” album which features Tems was also nominated for Album of the Year.

Burna Boy received two nominations: one for his track “Last Last” in the Best Global Music Performance category and another for his album “Love, Damini” in the Best Global Music Album category. Angelique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf‘s “Queen of Sheba” is also nominated in the Best Global Music Album category.

Nigerian-American singer and rapper, Tobe Nwigwe got nominated for Best New Artist.

To see a full list of all nominees and categories, visit the official Grammy website here.

Congratulations to our Grammy nominees!

