Tems & Burna Boy Score Grammy Nominations!

Nominations for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards are officially in and some of our favourite entertainers scored big.

Tems has been nominated in the category ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance,’ and ‘Best Rap Song’ for her feature in Future‘s track “Wait For U,” which also features Drake. Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album which features Tems was also nominated for Album of the Year.

Burna Boy received two nominations: one for his track “Last Last” in the Best Global Music Performance category and another for his album “Love, Damini” in the Best Global Music Album category. Angelique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf‘s “Queen of Sheba” is also nominated in the Best Global Music Album category.

Nigerian-American singer and rapper, Tobe Nwigwe got nominated for Best New Artist.

To see a full list of all nominees and categories, visit the official Grammy website here.

Congratulations to our Grammy nominees!