Udochukwu & Henry Met In Church and are Set to Say "I Do"

Published

1 day ago

 on

Udochukwu and Henry’s love began when some elders in the church knew that they would make a perfect pair and decided to do some matchmaking!

They sent Henry a photo of Udochukwu which left him in awe. After a series of phone calls and a first date, they knew they were meant to be. Today, we get to see their stunning pre-wedding photos and they make such a gorgeous couple; it is evident they share a special bond. You won’t want to stop staring at their photos as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below


How we met

By the bride, Udochukwu

Henry and I kicked off in the most unexpected way. We attended the same church in Nottingham but we didn’t notice each other. Months after he moved out of the city – you know the typical ‘Nigerian-Elderly-People-Connection’ – we got our share of it. Afterwards, the absolutely unsolicited and unexpected happened 😂.

He went on with their flow for ‘respect’ as he was certain nothing would come out of it as usual. Not until they sent him a picture of me, and he was ‘STRUCK’ 😂❤. He went on to call the church Pastor to ask for my direct mobile, only then was I officially informed. I consented to them sharing my contact out of courtesy. Then they sent me his pictures and he was a FINE man, I’d thought.

Afterwards, he called and we spoke on phone for a few weeks and we decided to meet. I’d like to say he was even more struck at first sight 😂😂 though he’d say I was blown at the sight of him 😂. Needless to say, we clicked on all levels and became part of each other’s lives! From a big hug at the train station where we saw for the first time to a billion more till eternity!

Credits

Bride: @udochukwu_umeh
Groom@henriduru
Photography@koredeogunsakin | @oladoyin.oyegoke

