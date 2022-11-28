Winnie & Osaze Knew They Were Meant to Be – Enjoy Their White Wedding Photos

Love is such a sweet phenomenon. How one minute, you’re in quarantine and the next minute, you’ve found the love of your life! Winnie and Osaze found love at the perfect time and we are excited for them.

While Winnie was bored with the quarantine, she crossed paths with Osaze and they got talking. They eventually had a first date and knew it was meant to be. Today, we get to see them exchange vows at their outdoor wedding. Winnie made such a gorgeous bride, and Osaze looked dashing in his tux. We can feel the love in the air and we are happy for Winnie and Osaze!

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below;

How we met

by the bride, Winnie

In late 2021, I went to London for a short holiday. At that time, I had to be quarantined for 10 days before I could go out as it was a policy of the UK then. Boredom set in and staying at home wasn’t very easy. So, I had to find other ways to engage myself while looking forward to the end of quarantine days. Osaze and I started chatting, talking for hours.

After the isolation, I met Osaze. We had dinner in a beautiful cosy Chinese Restaurant in Paddington. The next day, we spoke for hours and we were both smitten with “what manner of a jewel is he/she?”. Talking for hours became part of our daily lives and God knows I knew he was my person from the first day we spoke. Top guy!

Days later, we met and to be honest, I couldn’t imagine a better-looking man. All the things I had prayed for in a person, I found in him. Spiritually, we were connected as that was a key criterion for both of us. God was important and that was one of the things we quickly bonded over. As someone who has a relationship with God, he went overboard in answering my prayers. Osaze is exactly everything I prayed for. We spent so much time together before I left for Nigeria. Immediately, he indicated an interest in us getting married, I agreed as I knew he was God’s perfect will for me.

How we met

by the groom, Osaze

God writes the best love stories and ours has got to be one of his masterpieces. Winnie was in the UK on holiday and by the stroke of providence, our paths crossed and became intertwined forever. At the end of our first conversation, I knew I had met someone special. She expressed herself confidently, intelligently, and with so much clarity, all the while displaying sublime touches of warmth, kindness and very endearing feminine graces.

Our first date was at a little Chinese place beside Paddington Station. We talked, laughed, and bonded and about a year later, we were in the beautiful city of Port Harcourt having our dream wedding. Love is a beautiful thing and most times found in unexpected places. We are glad to have found each other.

























