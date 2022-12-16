Connect with us

Music

Carter Efe releases new single “Ololade Mi Carter” featuring Funny Muller

Events Music Promotions

Fuji Vibration 3.0 pulled a Crowd of over 3000 to an Evening of Stellar Performances from Fuji's Finest

BN TV Music

New Video: Ckay - By Now

Music

Cobhams Asuquo’s “Christmas In Lagos” EP is what you need for the Yuletide Season

BN TV Music

Osi Suave has a new show “The Sauce With Osi” | Watch episodes 1 & 2

Music

Asake’s "Mr Money With The Vibe," Omah Lay’s "Boy Alone," & Black Sherif’s "The Villain I Never Was" make Fader’s Top 50 Albums of 2022

Music

CaZe returns with new single titled “Two Nights”

Music

Remember the song "Shey You Dey Whine Me Ni," which went viral? TG Omori has directed a music video for it

Music

Bella Shmurda drops Music Video for “Ase”

BN TV Music

Watch Tomi Thomas' Rockstar Performance of "Hurricane" from "The Hopeless Romantic" EP

Music

Carter Efe releases new single “Ololade Mi Carter” featuring Funny Muller

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Following the success of his “Machala” song with Berri Tiga, Carter Efe has released a new song featuring Funny Muller, and this one is called “Ololade Mi Carter.”

This is the third song that the Nigerian comedian-turned-singer has released this year, and it’s a testament to the amount of grind he has been putting in the studio. He has hits like Machala and Ikebe Supa to show for his consistency. “Ololade Mi Carter” doesn’t disappoint.

Listen to the track below

Stream here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

BN Hot Topic: Housekeepers, Food & Blurry Boundaries 

Wunmi Adelusi: Important Career Lessons I Gleaned from 2022

It is Okay if Living is Your Biggest Win This Year

Yetty Williams: Here’s How to Help your Children Improve their Attention Span

Kaitlin Gee-Akwada: How to Avoid Being a Scrooge this Christmas
css.php