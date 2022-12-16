Carter Efe releases new single “Ololade Mi Carter” featuring Funny Muller

Following the success of his “Machala” song with Berri Tiga, Carter Efe has released a new song featuring Funny Muller, and this one is called “Ololade Mi Carter.”

This is the third song that the Nigerian comedian-turned-singer has released this year, and it’s a testament to the amount of grind he has been putting in the studio. He has hits like Machala and Ikebe Supa to show for his consistency. “Ololade Mi Carter” doesn’t disappoint.

