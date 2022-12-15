Connect with us

BN TV Living

Ify’s Kitchen Has a Mouth Watering Recipe for Your Holiday Menu

BN TV Music

Watch Tomi Thomas' Rockstar Performance of "Hurricane" from "The Hopeless Romantic" EP

BN TV Music

“I don’t want to be known for controversies. I want my name to inspire people” - Bella Shmurda says on “Tea with Tay”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi discusses family & filmmaking in new episode of "Rubbin’ Minds"

BN TV

Angel & Umoh Uduak talk about the Heartbreaking Story of Ini-Ubong Umoren & Dealing with Grief on "Of Blood, Bone and Water"

BN TV

Don't Miss this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Bayanni & Liya in the latest episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Living Movies & TV Music

Waje & Mercy Johnson Okojie discuss motherhood, music, relationship on Episode 3 of "Mercy's Menu" Season 3

BN TV Music

Burna Boy tells the story of pollution, flood & negligence in new documentary-style visuals for "Whiskey"

BN TV Career

Meet Afolabi Fasanmi - Here's How He Earns $60,000 a Year as a Food Photographer & Chef Living in Lagos

BN TV

Ify’s Kitchen Has a Mouth Watering Recipe for Your Holiday Menu

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Culinary content creator Ify’s Kitchen shares the most delightful and easy to follow cooking recipes on her YouTube Channel. She’s out with another mouth-watering recipe for the holiday season and we cannot get enough of this one.

In this video, Ify shows us the way to make authentic Goat Curry.

Hey Faves, I want to show you how to make the best curry goat ever. The dish is so simple to make but really really delicious.

Ingredients
Goat Meat
Potatoes
Red and bell peppers
Onions
Black pepper
Paprika
Scotch bonnet peppers
Curry peppers
Cayenne pepper
Seasoning powder
Cooking oil
Carrot
Dried Thyme
Dried Parsley
Onions Powder
Salt

Don’t just take our word for it. Watch the video below:

 

 

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

It is Okay if Living is Your Biggest Win This Year

Yetty Williams: Here’s How to Help your Children Improve their Attention Span

Kaitlin Gee-Akwada: How to Avoid Being a Scrooge this Christmas

Musings On Iranian Women, Feminism and the Absurdities of the World

How Do We Take Child-Beggars Off The Streets?
css.php