Ify’s Kitchen Has a Mouth Watering Recipe for Your Holiday Menu
Culinary content creator Ify’s Kitchen shares the most delightful and easy to follow cooking recipes on her YouTube Channel. She’s out with another mouth-watering recipe for the holiday season and we cannot get enough of this one.
In this video, Ify shows us the way to make authentic Goat Curry.
Hey Faves, I want to show you how to make the best curry goat ever. The dish is so simple to make but really really delicious.
Ingredients
Goat Meat
Potatoes
Red and bell peppers
Onions
Black pepper
Paprika
Scotch bonnet peppers
Curry peppers
Cayenne pepper
Seasoning powder
Cooking oil
Carrot
Dried Thyme
Dried Parsley
Onions Powder
Salt
Don’t just take our word for it. Watch the video below: