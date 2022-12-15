Ify’s Kitchen Has a Mouth Watering Recipe for Your Holiday Menu

Culinary content creator Ify’s Kitchen shares the most delightful and easy to follow cooking recipes on her YouTube Channel. She’s out with another mouth-watering recipe for the holiday season and we cannot get enough of this one.

In this video, Ify shows us the way to make authentic Goat Curry.

Hey Faves, I want to show you how to make the best curry goat ever. The dish is so simple to make but really really delicious.

Ingredients

Goat Meat

Potatoes

Red and bell peppers

Onions

Black pepper

Paprika

Scotch bonnet peppers

Curry peppers

Cayenne pepper

Seasoning powder

Cooking oil

Carrot

Dried Thyme

Dried Parsley

Onions Powder

Salt

Don’t just take our word for it. Watch the video below: