Mavin Records has dropped the music video for “Won Da Mo,” the lead single off their all-star album, “Chapter X.”

The song features Rema, Ayra Starr, Magixx, Ladipoe, Crayon, Johnny Drille, Boy Spyce, Bayanni, and Don Jazzy. This track is produced by the hitmaker, Alexandre Uwaifo, aka Andre Vibez.

Watch the video below: