New EP: Riqqi – Vibes from the Creek

Nigerian Afropop singer and performing artist Richard Festus, known professionally as Riqqi, has dropped an EP titled “Vibes from the Creek” which houses songs such as “Animal Kingdom,” “Taboo,” “Insufficient Balance,” “Cinema,” “Ignore,” and “Faraway” available on all digital stores.

Riqqi has always had a passion for music and songwriting and has been consistent in the industry over the years.

In 2020, he released his first EP titled “About Time,” which had six hot tracks and also a visual for one of his songs titled “Body Magik.”

