Wunmi Adelusi: Important Career Lessons I Gleaned from 2022

Career

Wunmi Adelusi: Important Career Lessons I Gleaned from 2022

Published

2 hours ago

 on

As we countdown to the end of 2022, it comes as second nature to many, including myself, to reminiscence on the things we did well, what we could have done better, and what we shouldn’t have done at all. So, as I gathered what to write in this article, I pulled up a couple of thoughts from my notes, among which included the list of things I wanted to do in 2022. I laughed as I read through because I aced some and cringed at how far away I am from achieving others.

The list of the whats can be endless, really, however, the factor that changes the game for us in the new year is the application of what we have learned. Knowing is not enough, we must do.

I must confess, writing this article felt a bit cliché for me, especially as it can be a popular theme for this time of the year. Nevertheless, I have realised that every article has a unique thought, no matter how similar.

My career journey this year has been both exciting and challenging. So here are my top seven career lessons:

Understand Your Why

This year’s level of mass resignation and japa movements was quite alarming. A lot of my friends resigned (and some japa-ed), and I would be honest with you, I had moments I asked myself, “is there something they saw that I wasn’t seeing?” In fact, I wrote a post on how to navigate the great resignation. One of the things that kept me very grounded in those moments and up until now was the recognition of my why. Knowing my why helped me stay true to myself, my pursuits and appreciate my journey.

Be grounded in your conviction

Prioritising what mattered to my journey and identifying the steps to achieve them was fulfilling for me. More importantly, I continually reminded myself what success meant to me and how it transcended my job role. This year, my conviction helped me choose fulfilment over trends.

Opportunities are often shrouded as work, embrace them

A lot of times this year, I took on several responsibilities outside of my job role. Those tasks gave me more work and were challenging but they also brought me opportunities. Some of these opportunities put me in the spotlight at work, earned me recognition, and so much more.

Courage to share our stories

I remember getting to the restroom one of the work days, and in there was a colleague who was recovering from postpartum hair loss just like me. One thing led to another, we uncovered our wig and turban and shared our journeys. It was so relieving and unconventionally soothing. Even as I recount the experience now, I smile. That encounter taught me that each time we share our stories with others, we give them the courage to be and often give us the permission and courage to own ours. Our story is what we should own and share. Storytelling is such a powerful tool for human connection. Don’t underestimate it.

Building a sustainable network requires giving

We often have a circle of networks we would like to be a part of or those we admire. Behind those networks are people giving their time, resources and showing up when it matters. Building healthy and sustainable relationships will always require you to give something, and for context, it is even giving in the little things like sending birthday wishes, or randomly offering acts of service. I love how I was intentional about celebrating and showing up for some of my mentors and sponsors this year. Giving is one of the most powerful ways to sustain relationships. Giving is honouring, generous and simply tells of our thoughtfulness.

Balance

This is one thing I struggled with this year. A lot of times, I attempted to find balance between work and family but couldn’t. Alas, I have liberated myself by accepting that work-life integration is more practicable than work-life balance. I have learned to be more spontaneous with family activities, ask for help and outsource where possible, knowing that I have several commitments within and outside my organisation.

Preparation

I recall getting an impromptu invitation for a speaking engagement earlier in the year. The theme for which I was to speak was a subject I had done a study about a few weeks before. The opportunity was so perfect because I was prepared. In the workplace, I was sought after to serve on several ad-hoc committees based on referrals. People I had worked with previously on tasks sensed I was prepared to take on these new tasks. I have learned that preparation attracts opportunities. How prepared are you for the opportunities you seek?

Let’s not make this too lengthy, tell me which of these lessons you found relatable the most.

Compliments of the season. I wish you a prosperous 2023 ahead.

 

***

Featured image: Edmond DantÃ¨s for Pexels

Wunmi is an experienced finance specialist with outstanding academic and professional achievements. She is a mom of two boys. Currently, she works in the Financial Services Industry. Spurred by the desire to inspire young professionals, she started an online community of millennial employees where she shares relevant information aimed at building, empowering, inspiring, supporting and promoting employees to thrive in their careers.

