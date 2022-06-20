Wunmi Adelusi: Navigating The Great Resignation

This has got to be one of the most challenging articles I have had to articulate. Challenging for different reasons, especially because I have had to say goodbyes to some of my favourite work buddies in recent times, and I am still trying to navigate my way through it.

After engaging a few people on the en masse exits of employees, I realised it’s not peculiar to me, my institution or Nigeria. It is happening globally. Although, I believe Nigeria is experiencing great resignation even more because of the high rate of emigration.

Frankly, with each notice from my friends informing me of their resignation, I have had to process, think deep and reevaluate my standing, and ask questions like, “what am I not seeing?” especially because my employer is relatively decent. But my friends exited the workforce for different reasons: to start their own businesses; to study; to relocate, and so on.

I am reminding myself of critical things that I consider relevant for both employers and colleagues alike to navigate this era of the great resignation.

Quit feeling Betrayed

First, it is important we establish that people leaving the workforce, the country or an employer is not a sign of disloyalty or betrayal. Rather, it is about them recognising and following through with what is considered best for them. And we all agree on the need to prioritise oneself.

Career is a Journey

A career is a journey with different paths, and no one’s path is hardly the same – similar, maybe. This means no one’s path would be the same as mine, not even if we started out attending the same schools. We are bound to take different turns. More importantly, we must understand that the different paths do not mean inferiority, so celebrate the difference.

Understand the place of process

The aftermath of being on different journies is that the process of arriving at the destination will differ. So as people exit the workforce, be kind to both them and yourself, bearing in mind that we are going through a process that will require different demands from us per time.

Reevaluate your career objective or goal

This era has made me revisit my medium to long-term career goals, particularly to highlight the progress so far made and the journey ahead. During the reevaluation, I asked myself some questions: what do I want to become an expert in? Which industry do I desire to work in? What is the job role I see myself retiring as? What additional training or education do I require?

Preparation is continuous

In identifying and redefining my career goals, I asked myself what I would require to achieve these objectives. The people resigning, I believe, are taking steps closer to achieving their dreams. My question to you is, how are you taking steps closer to achieving your goals too. While you are waiting for the next big thing, what are you doing to prepare yourself to attract that desired outcome?

Practice gratitude

The past couple of months has taught me to practice being deliberate at being thankful for both myself and others, which has ultimately helped me stay content. Gratitude has helped me stay focused on my race without being complacent but rather aiming to maximise my seasons.

I’d like to know which of these tips you found helpful or relatable the most.

***

Featured image: Dreamstime