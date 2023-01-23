Danlil drops “Kokose” & “Mingle” off his upcoming EP “Love Lives Here”

Apollo Inc. music sensation Danlil has dropped two thrilling singles titled “Kokose” and “Mingle.” The wavy tunes are off his upcoming 2nd EP titled “Love Lives Here,” which is set to drop in February.

“Kokose” and “Mingle” continues Danlil’s impressive run after he released his last single, “Rara,” featuring South African rapper J Molley.

“Love Lives Here,” a 7-track EP, reinforces Danlil’s commitment to consistently deliver tunes that his fans will connect with and vibe to.

Listen to Kokose below.

Listen to Mingle below.

Stream here.