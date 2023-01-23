Connect with us

Music

Danlil drops “Kokose" & "Mingle” off his upcoming EP “Love Lives Here”

BN TV Music

Beyoncé's Performance at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai Was Beyond Spectacular | Watch

Events Music Promotions

Voting is Now open for The Tingo Mobile-Soundcity MVP Awards Festival

Music

Listen to Ajebutter22 new album “Soundtrack To The Good Life” on BN

Music

New Music: Nathaniel Bassey feat. Tope Alabi & Tomi Favored - Awamaridi

Events Music

Ayra Starr, Asake, Omah Lay, Kizz Daniel nominated for the 5th Soundcity MVP Awards Festival

Music

Nonso Amadi returns with a new single titled “Ease Up”

Music

Smallgod drops new single “Automatic” featuring Lojay

Music

Ecool links up with Toye for wavy new single “No Stress”

Music

Zamorra drops new single “Kiss n Tell” featuring Laycon

Music

Danlil drops “Kokose” & “Mingle” off his upcoming EP “Love Lives Here”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Apollo Inc. music sensation Danlil has dropped two thrilling singles titled “Kokose” and “Mingle.” The wavy tunes are off his upcoming 2nd EP titled “Love Lives Here,” which is set to drop in February.

“Kokose” and “Mingle” continues Danlil’s impressive run after he released his last single, “Rara,”  featuring South African rapper J Molley.

“Love Lives Here,” a 7-track EP, reinforces Danlil’s commitment to consistently deliver tunes that his fans will connect with and vibe to.

Listen to Kokose below.

Listen to Mingle below.

Stream here.

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Juwon Odutayo: Your Relationship Needs Proper Attention to Thrive
Oma's Seed

BN Book Review: Oma’s Seed by Loretta Olubunmi-Amosu | Review by The BookLady NG

Emma Uchendu: Tools That’ll Help You Get Your Business Started as a Newbie

Women Radio’s “Iconic Women of Our Time” Series Celebrates Women Role Models

BN Book Review: Tomorrow I Became a Woman by Aiwanose Odafen | Review by Chinaza Nwaeke
css.php