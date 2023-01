Nigerian food content creator Ify is back with another exciting food recipe on her YouTube page, Ify’s Kitchen. In this episode, she is sharing her recipe for rice stick noodles.

Ingredients

Onions

Black pepper

Scott bonnet peppers

Ginger garlic paste

Seasoning cubes

Red/green/yellow bell peppers

Carrot

Smoked Chicken

Chicken franks

Cooking oil

Rice noodles

Salt

Soy sauce

Mirin sake

Watch: