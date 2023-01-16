Victor Ndukwe shares his spiritual journey & the encounter that led him to Christ on “Colours Of Life” | Watch

The Christian lifestyle talk show “Colours of Life” is back with a new episode titled “Finding Faith: From Doubt to Devotion.”

In this inspiring episode, host Koko Kalango is joined by architect and real estate executive Victor Ndukwe. Victor talks about his Christian background, growing up as the only boy in a family with four girls and conservative parents, temptations to veer into dangerous waters as a young boy, his encounter with swindlers when he recognized that he needed to get with God, and how God rescued him.

Watch: