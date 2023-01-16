Connect with us

Victor Ndukwe shares his spiritual journey & the encounter that led him to Christ on "Colours Of Life" | Watch

Chef Tolani's Fish Fried Rice Recipe Is Exactly What Your Daily Menu Needs

Watch: Take a Tour of the First #BBTitans House!

Ireti Doyle Gets Candid about Her Nollywood Career & Divorce on #WithChude

Rihanna Gives First Look At Her Super Bowl Halftime Show In New Teaser

Watch Dika Ofoma's Riveting Short Film “A Japa Tale”

Ric Hassani Releases Music Video For “My Only Baby”

#NkeiruRiches23: Catch all the Beautiful Moments from Actress Nkiru Sylvanus' Traditional Wedding

Taymesan talks about Consistency & Authenticity on “Lilian’s Couch”

Joke Silva joins Mercy Johnson Okojie in episode 8 of "Mercy’s Menu"

1 hour ago

The Christian lifestyle talk show “Colours of Life” is back with a new episode titled “Finding Faith: From Doubt to Devotion.”

In this inspiring episode, host Koko Kalango is joined by architect and real estate executive Victor Ndukwe. Victor talks about his Christian background, growing up as the only boy in a family with four girls and conservative parents, temptations to veer into dangerous waters as a young boy, his encounter with swindlers when he recognized that he needed to get with God, and how God rescued him.

Watch:

