Chef Tolani’s Fish Fried Rice Recipe Is Exactly What Your Daily Menu Needs

Published

3 hours ago

 on


Culinary content creator, Chef Tolani has shared a delightful recipe on her cooking YouTube channel “Diary of a Kitchen Lover” and she has promised that “this is the best on the internet.”

In this video, she shares the recipe for me making Fish Fried Rice and she wants you to add it to your daily menu.

Ingredients
Cooked rice (2 cups)
Mixed veggies
Green peas
Spring onions
Mackerel fish (cooked and deboned)
Salted butter
Olive oil
Chicken seasoning
Fennel seeds powder
Basil
Fresh pepper (chopped)

Watch:

