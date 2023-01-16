Chef Tolani’s Fish Fried Rice Recipe Is Exactly What Your Daily Menu Needs



Culinary content creator, Chef Tolani has shared a delightful recipe on her cooking YouTube channel “Diary of a Kitchen Lover” and she has promised that “this is the best on the internet.”

In this video, she shares the recipe for me making Fish Fried Rice and she wants you to add it to your daily menu.

Ingredients

Cooked rice (2 cups)

Mixed veggies

Green peas

Spring onions

Mackerel fish (cooked and deboned)

Salted butter

Olive oil

Chicken seasoning

Fennel seeds powder

Basil

Fresh pepper (chopped)

Watch: