Phyno and Olamide are back with another instant hit titled "Ojemba"

New Music: Boy Spyce - Folake

Zlatan releases official video for "Astalavista" featuring Young Jonn

Remember Rushawn Ewears from the Viral "Beautiful Day" Video? His debut single is coming

Magixx covers Taylor Live Magazine's Latest Issue

Asake, Davido, Tems, Fally Ipupa... See Who Won the 8th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)

Tems' joint effort with Rihanna "Lift Me Up" has scored an Oscar nomination

Cuppy graces the cover of ReVamp Magazine's latest issue

Danlil drops "Kokose" & "Mingle" off his upcoming EP "Love Lives Here"

Beyoncé's Performance at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai Was Beyond Spectacular | Watch

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigerian music hitmakers, Phyno and Olamide continue their long standing tradition of collaborating to thrill fans with timeless hits.

On this new single titled “Ojemba”, Phyno also known as “Ezege” recruits the services of YBNL boss Olamide.

From “Ghost Mode” to “Augment”, the duo have music chemistry that Nigerian music lovers continue to enjoy. Produced by Xtofa, “Ojemba”  is no exception.

Stream “Ojemba” here.

Listen to Ojemba below:

