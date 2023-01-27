Phyno and Olamide are back with another instant hit titled “Ojemba”

Nigerian music hitmakers, Phyno and Olamide continue their long standing tradition of collaborating to thrill fans with timeless hits.

On this new single titled “Ojemba”, Phyno also known as “Ezege” recruits the services of YBNL boss Olamide.

From “Ghost Mode” to “Augment”, the duo have music chemistry that Nigerian music lovers continue to enjoy. Produced by Xtofa, “Ojemba” is no exception.

Stream “Ojemba” here.

Listen to Ojemba below: