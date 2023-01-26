Connect with us

BN TV Music Sweet Spot

Remember Rushawn Ewears from the Viral "Beautiful Day" Video? He’ll be dropping his first track with Jermaine Edwards soon

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Chidi Mokeme Has Been On Our Screens Since the 90s! See Some Of His Best Roles

BN TV Career

Ifeoma Nwobu takes us through a day in her life as a tech founder | Watch

BN TV Music Scoop

Magixx covers Taylor Live Magazine’s Latest Issue

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Official Trailer for "A Sunday Affair" starring Nse Ikpe Etim, Dakore Egbuson Akande & Oris Erhuero is Here!

BN TV Scoop

Lilian Afegbai and Taymesan had a lot to talk about in this episode of "Tea With Tay"

BN TV

Koko Kalango's guests on "Colours of Life" share their stories of loss and resilience

BN TV

Forgiveness, Family, Love, Hurt and Therapy - Ms DSF tells it all on #WithChude

BN TV Music

Beyoncé's Performance at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai Was Beyond Spectacular | Watch

BN TV Living

Hey Fit Fam! Check out April Laugh’s Cheat Meal Strategy

BN TV

Remember Rushawn Ewears from the Viral “Beautiful Day” Video? He’ll be dropping his first track with Jermaine Edwards soon

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Remember Rushawn Ewears whose version of “Beautiful Day”went viral on social media? He will be dropping his first track soon and it will feature Jamaican Gospel artist, Jermaine Edwards.

The video of Rushawn singing Jamaican Gospel artist, Jermaine Edwards’ 2014 track, “Beautiful Day” was recorded in 2017, by a teacher at the Top Hill Primary School in St. Elizabeth.

6 years later, 2023 welcomed him with the awesome news of his old video going viral after remixes from The Kiffness, Trinix and others garnered millions of views.

Now, Rushawn and Jermaine have signed a Sony Music UK license agreement “with all of the masters belonging to Jermaine and Rushawn,” according to Sony Music UK A&Rs Preye Crooks and Milo Saville.

Swipe left to see the snippet of the music video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Get Inspired by These BellaNaijarians’ Ode to Their Friend on His Graduation 

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Nollywood Gets its First Dance at Sundance Via “Mami Wata”

Exciting News! We Are Launching the BellaNaija Book Club

Juwon Odutayo: Your Relationship Needs Proper Attention to Thrive
Oma's Seed

BN Book Review: Oma’s Seed by Loretta Olubunmi-Amosu | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php