Register to Attend The Event Experience Africa 3.0 (TEXA 2023) | January 17th – 19th

The 3rd edition of ‘Event Xperience Africa’ is back on a grand scale and is set to hold from January 17th-19th 2023 in Lagos Nigeria.

Led by prominent Nigerian event planner and Founder of Zapphaire Events, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, participants are intensively involved in an exciting, informative, immersive, inclusive, and unusual experience, engaging them on drivers for sustainable business growth, curated sessions, emerging innovations, and trends in the industry.

According to the convener, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe MD/CEO, of Zapphaire Events. After a reflection on the success of the conference in 2019 and 2020 with over 1000 attendees from different countries in Africa and the progressive comeback from the pandemic, are delighted to return for the third edition themed ‘The Reset’ which will feature a lineup of speakers from different countries inside and outside Africa.

The event industry is an integral part of Africa’s growing economy. The Event Xperience Africa intends to build a legacy for millions of event professionals across the continent, empower newbies, and emerging and seasoned professionals alike, and build an ecosystem for sustainable businesses in the industry.

TEXA, I believe will afford all attendees the rare privilege to learn, share and connect with other African Event Professionals and be better positioned to hit the ground running in the new year. She added.

TEXA is expected to have in attendance Event Professionals such as Event Designers, Concert and Show Producers, Bakers/Caterers, Audio Visual experts (Lighting, cinematographers, photographers) Entertainment specialists (Musicians/Bands, Dancers), Event Planners, Wardrobe and Beauty experts, and all service providers in the industry.

It is also targeted at corporate stakeholders such as brand and corporate communication activation managers, including experiential marketing companies.

