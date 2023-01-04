Connect with us

Events Promotions

Register to Attend The Event Experience Africa 3.0 (TEXA 2023) | January 17th – 19th

Career Events Promotions

An Opportunity for Africa’s Development: eTradeForWomen in collaboration with Shuttlers host the Women Founders Showcase and African Night Event

Events Inspired Promotions

Yeloto Charity expands Its Impact to the Agahozo Shalom Youth Village in Rwanda

Events Music Scoop

"I apologise to my fans... thank you for staying & weathering the storm with me" - Burna Boy apologises for Lagos Loves Damini concert

Events Promotions

360 Woman Africa Empowers Female Entrepreneurs at her Enterprise Skill Development MBA Programme 2.0 | See More

Events Promotions

Dakore Egbuson-Akande launches her All-Natural Beauty Line for Women of Colour in Lagos

Events Promotions

Mobos Fashion celebrates over two decades of designing timeless, bold and unique fashion pieces

Events Promotions

10 Years of Impact! Nile University celebrates the Journey so far in Their 2022 Convocation Ceremony

Events Living Promotions

1 Million Naira Cash Prize Awarded to Apt Scholars Universal College in Adéwálé Inter-School Competition

Events News Promotions

Angel Offornedu Wins a Brand New Car in Lush Hair "Braid to Millions" Nationwide Promo

Events

Register to Attend The Event Experience Africa 3.0 (TEXA 2023) | January 17th – 19th

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The 3rd edition of ‘Event Xperience Africa’ is back on a grand scale and is set to hold from January 17th-19th 2023 in Lagos Nigeria.

Led by prominent Nigerian event planner and Founder of Zapphaire Events, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, participants are intensively involved in an exciting, informative, immersive, inclusive, and unusual experience, engaging them on drivers for sustainable business growth, curated sessions, emerging innovations, and trends in the industry. 

According to the convener, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe MD/CEO, of Zapphaire Events. After a reflection on the success of the conference in 2019 and 2020 with over 1000 attendees from different countries in Africa and the progressive comeback from the pandemic, are delighted to return for the third edition themed ‘The Reset’ which will feature a lineup of speakers from different countries inside and outside Africa.

The event industry is an integral part of Africa’s growing economy. The Event Xperience Africa intends to build a legacy for millions of event professionals across the continent, empower newbies, and emerging and seasoned professionals alike, and build an ecosystem for sustainable businesses in the industry.

TEXA, I believe will afford all attendees the rare privilege to learn, share and connect with other African Event Professionals and be better positioned to hit the ground running in the new year. She added. 

TEXA is expected to have in attendance Event Professionals such as Event Designers, Concert and Show Producers, Bakers/Caterers, Audio Visual experts (Lighting, cinematographers, photographers) Entertainment specialists (Musicians/Bands, Dancers), Event Planners, Wardrobe and Beauty experts, and all service providers in the industry.

It is also targeted at corporate stakeholders such as brand and corporate communication activation managers, including experiential marketing companies.

To register, please visit their website

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

Adebimpe Alafe: New Year, New Me? Maybe Not!

Adedamola Adedayo: “The Misfit” Reaffirms Waje’s Sonic Longevity

Timisola Sanya: Don’t Get Caught Up in the January Rush

Our 2022 Was Full of Back-to-Back Hits! Thank you, BellaNaijarians, For Sticking With Us

Editor’s Pick: Our Top Fifteen Features of 2022
css.php