Rapper and songwriter Blaqbonez has released a new single “Breaking the Yoke of Love” featuring Chiké and Raybekah.

“Breaking the Yoke of Love” is the rapper’s first project since he dropped his hugely successful “Young Preacher” album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emeka The Stallion 🐎 (@blaqbonez)

Stream here.

Watch the official video here.