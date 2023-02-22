Femi Oladehin talks Clean Politics on Zikoko Citizen’s “New Age Aspirants”

Connect with us

Published

53 mins ago

 on

“New Age Aspirants,”  a new show by “Citizen by Zikoko,” is back with episode two. This new episode spotlights Femi Oladehin, an accountant and investment banker running for one of the positions in the 2023 elections. Here he talks about not needing to play dirty politics to win and lots more.

“New Age Aspirants” is a new series that spotlights the election campaign trail of young Nigerian politicians.

Watch the first episode 2 below:

